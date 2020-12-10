Northeast Tennessee reported its 500th novel coronavirus-related (COVID-19) fatality on Thursday, doubling its count in the 40 days since Halloween.

Half of all deaths in the region have been reported since the beginning of November, with 253 reported dead since then. November was the deadliest month of the pandemic in Northeast Tennessee with 176 new deaths reported, though December is on pace to shatter that record.

Seventy-nine deaths have been reported since Dec. 1, an average of 7.9 per day. If that rate holds, the region could see more than 240 reported deaths this month.

There were six new deaths reported across five counties on Thursday, with Carter (+2), Hawkins (+1), Johnson (+1), Sullivan (+1) and Unicoi (+1) counties each adding to their tolls. Washington County still leads the region in virus-related fatalities with 128, two more than Sullivan County.

Region nears all-time active case mark

Northeast Tennessee had 3,409 active cases as of Thursday, the second-highest level since March. The region is 30 cases short of the active case peak, set before the state shortened the time period that cases were considered active on Sept. 3, dropping thousands of cases from active classification.

Active cases rose by 113 across the region on Thursday and have increased by 413 in the past two days.

On a county level, active cases are at record highs since the redefinition in Greene (496), Hawkins (467) and Washington (1,024) counties, while Sullivan County is 26 below its record of 951 active cases reported last month. Washington County’s 1,024 active cases are an all-time high, as well. Johnson County (+3) was the only other county to report an increase in active cases.

Testing falls, positivity rate soars in NETN

The region reported 1,396 new tests on Thursday, slightly below the average of 1,615 new tests over the past seven days. As a result, the region’s positive test rate increased to its highest level since Nov. 24 — a day where only 105 new tests were reported, 86.67% of which were positive. Aside from that day, which was caused by a reporting delay, Thursday’s positive test rate is the highest the region has seen since August, with 34.24% of tests returning a positive result.

No county reported a positive test rate below 20%.

Sullivan County (582) conducted the most tests and had a positivity rate of 23.2%, while Washington County’s was 44.3% of 291 new tests. Greene (125) and Hawkins (271) were the only other counties to report more than 100 new tests, but still reported positive test rates of 50.4% and 26.57%, respectively.

Ballad reports record number of COVID-19 patients in ICU

Ballad Health reported a record 69 COVID-19 patients in intensive care on Thursday, an increase of seven from Wednesday’s then-record total of 62. It comes on a day Ballad announced the morgue at Johnson City Medical Center was full, sharing a photo of its refrigerated morgue truck parked outside JCMC on social media.

On Twitter, Ballad CEO Alan Levine said “the thought of having to use this morgue is stomach turning.

“It may be unavoidable, given where we are now. We are praying for our patients and our front line staff is doing all they can to help them. COVID is painful, excruciating and terribly uncomfortable.”

As of Thursday, the hospital system had 306 (no change) patients hospitalized with the virus, of which 69 (+7) were in the ICU and 35 (-1) were on ventilators.