Northeast Tennessee counties reported 141 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, sending active cases back above the 1,000 mark for the first time in a month.

Active cases in the region have been steadily rising over the past week, growing by 27.5% since last week. As of Tuesday, Northeast Tennessee counties had 1,008 active infections, more than half of which are in Sullivan (391) and Washington (254) counties. Hawkins County (117) is the only other county in the region with more than 100 active cases.

The 141 new reported infections also brought the region’s seven-day average of new cases past 100 for the first time since Feb. 20. The new case rate has also seen steady growth as of late, increasing by 60% since hitting a six-month low point of 65.2 on March 8.

Northeast Tennessee reported its highest daily positivity rate since Feb. 3 as well, with its seven-day positivity rate of 10.82% the highest reported since Feb. 4.

The increases came as the B.1.1.7 variant, commonly known as the U.K. variant, has been discovered in the region, with at least one confirmed case in the seven counties under the Northeast Regional Health Office. The Sullivan County Regional Health Department has also seen “a number” of suspected variant cases. It’s likely there are more cases of the variant, which is more transmissible and deadlier, going undiagnosed in the region as surveillance is not robust.

Health experts have warned that the region is at a critical point if we want to avoid another surge in infections, though it “does not change the recommendations and the guidelines,” said Dr. Stephen May, medical director of the Sullivan County Regional Health Department.

“Number one, we’ve got to be safe and we’ve still got to continue with our distancing and masking,” May continued. “The possibility for increased disease transmission is really there, and I think we may be seeing some of the effects of this relaxation on our safety measures.”

Sullivan County to open vaccinations to all adults

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department is opening COVID-19 vaccine appointments to people 16 and older, beginning on Wednesday, March 24. Those who are under 18 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Also, effective next week, appointment hours will be extended to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursdays. Call center hours will also be expanded from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

To register for an appointment, call (423) 279-2777.