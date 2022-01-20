Northeast Tennessee has reported its 2,000th coronavirus-related death.

That grim number doubled in less than a year as new coronavirus variants ripped through the region and sent cases and hospitalizations surging — snuffing out hundreds of lives.

According to data from the Tennessee Department of Health released on Wednesday, 2,007 Northeast Tennesseans have lost their lives to the virus — more than a quarter of whom died during the worst months of the delta surge from August to October. Five hundred and fifty-one people died in that time span, a number still short of the fatalities reported during the three months of the winter surge.

From November 2020 to January 2021, 653 people died of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee — the combined toll from both surges accounting for 59.9% of all deaths reported in the region during the pandemic.

While many hoped the worst was behind the region as cases plummeted in the late spring and early summer, that changed when the delta variant arrived in the region over the summer.

Almost immediately, infections and hospitalizations began rising as health officials pleaded for people to take precautions and get vaccinated. And though relatively few people (18) died of COVID-19 in July, August (141) saw nearly double the amount of deaths reported in the previous three months combined.

Northeast Tennessee has been battered by the virus over the past six months, with 56,469 people testing positive, 2,850 being hospitalized and 838 dying since Aug. 1. Those totals account for 48.4%, 61.9% and 41.7% of all infections, hospitalizations and deaths reported in the region since March 2020.

"I think last year I said at the time it was devastating and it was heart-breaking, and honestly it still is," said Ballad Health Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift. "Every death that comes across my desk, we see those names, we see those are people right here in our community that have family members in this community and it's simply heart-breaking that some of these at least could have been prevented if we can turn the tide on vaccine uptake in this region."

Washington County has the highest vaccine uptake in Northeast Tennessee, and has the region's lowest death rate per capita since the vaccine became widely available to the pubic in April.

Johnson, Sullivan and Unicoi counties also have death rates under 200, and Johnson County is the only one among those that has not fully vaccinated at least half of its population.

Hawkins County, which has the third-lowest share of its population fully vaccinated in the region, has the highest death rate per capita in the region at 246.82. Hancock County has the lowest share of its population fully vaccinated, and has the region's second-highest death rate per capita at 240.16. Greene County has the third-highest death rate at 219.52, followed closely by Carter County at 218.25.

"Any vaccine-preventable death is a blow to health care (workers) because we could have prevented it, and COVID is becoming a vaccine-preventable disease," Swift said. "We can prevent death if we have the vaccine."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Northeast Tennessee has seen an overall death rate of 388.25 per 100,000 people — outpacing the statewide rate of 313.9 and far exceeding the national rate of 261.32. Northeast Tennessee's overall vaccination rate of about 49% is lower than the statewide rate of 51.9% and much lower than the national rate 63.1%.

"It's obviously very sad because these are the people that we go to church with, that are friends, that are family members," said Ballad Chief Operating Officer Eric Deaton. "I think the most difficult thing about it is that a lot of these can be prevented. We know the vaccine is effective, we see that it works.

"And I understand that people do not support the mandate, which I totally understand that, but if you kind of set that aside and (see) that this vaccine has been effective and is effective and keeps people out of the hospital and keeps them from dying, I think that we need to, as a community, really look at how important it is for us to be vaccinated as soon as we can," Deaton continued.