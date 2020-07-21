As Northeast Tennessee saw its novel coronavirus case total increase by 83 on Tuesday, Ballad Health reported an 11-person decrease in the number of patients hospitalized in its facilities, though the number of patients on ventilators and in intensive care increased slightly.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers:
- 83 new cases in the upper eight counties for a total of 1,704.
- New cases by county: Carter 15, Greene 15, Hancock 7, Hawkins 8, Johnson 0, Sullivan 17, Unicoi 1 and Washington 20.
- 14 total deaths in the upper eight counties. One new death was reported in Greene County.
- 36 new recoveries for a total of 720.
- 970 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- Active cases by county: Carter 156, Greene 128, Hancock 32, Hawkins 93, Johnson 14, Sullivan 208, Unicoi 14 and Washington 325.
- Average number of cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 19.00, Greene 12.51, Hancock 31.42, Hawkins 11.19, Johnson 2.81, Sullivan 13.67, Unicoi 6.00 and Washington 17.00.
Analysis:
The 83 new cases reported are a significant dip from yesterday’s record total of 131, though the two-day average this week is over 100. Tuesday’s total is the lowest number of cases reported since July 17.
Six new hospitalizations were reported, and Sullivan County’s total hospitalizations were reduced by one. Ballad said Tuesday that the number of patients hospitalized in its facilities dropped from 70 to 59, though 16 patients are in intensive care, while 12 are on ventilators.
The number of active cases increased by almost 50, though the region did not reach the 1,000 active case-threshold. There have been 720 recoveries in the region, though 56.9% of the region’s cases are considered active. The 36 recoveries reported Tuesday mark a single-day record.
The Veterans Affairs Medical Center at Mountain Home saw one new recovery on Tuesday, putting its active case total at 55. Of those, 48 are veterans. There have been 48 recoveries and one death reported at the facility.
Agape Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Johnson City reported a new positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday and planned to re-test to confirm. If confirmed, it would be the first case among the facility’s residents. Earlier this month, a staff member tested positive and has since recovered.
Through two days this week, the region is already at 39% of last week’s record-breaking total. Cases have increased by more than 700% since the beginning of the month. Sullivan County has seen the largest increase at 252%, with Carter (215%) and Washington (170%) following.
Sullivan County Health Department Medical Director Dr. Stephen May said that nearly all of Sullivan’s increase “are almost exclusively related to community transmission” at this point and pleaded with holdouts to begin following public health guidelines.
“The real message we’ve got to get out is: now more than ever, it’s critical that we take care of each other by wearing a mask and 6-foot distancing, and our most vulnerable should not be going out at all,” he said. “We are doubling our numbers every week for the last three weeks.
“We are struggling, we’re working very hard to bring in new help to assist with it.”
May said that, at this point, there have been no cases tied to the NASCAR race at Bristol Motor Speedway last week, noting that any cases that arise from the event would not show up for several more days or weeks, if at all.
“So far, nothing is popping up,” he said. “Our cases are going up right now because of community transmission, not because of the race because it’s not had enough time to really affect our numbers.”
Carter, Greene, Sullivan and Washington counties are all in the red zone for substantial spread as it pertains to the reopening of schools, according to reopening plans from the school systems. Carter County schools do not have a defined threshold, but Elizabethton City Schools does. Greene County’s reopening plan states they must have three consecutive days of 11-plus cases per 100,000 people to reach the red. Today is day number two.
Hancock County is well into other counties’ “red zones,” but does not include thresholds in its school reopening plan. Because it is so sparsely populated, the 24 new infections it reported over the last week can swing its numbers quickly. Unicoi County also does not include thresholds, but is in neighboring counties’ yellow zone. Hawkins County’s red zone threshold is 15 cases per 100,000.
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers:
2,190 new cases for a total of 81,944 since tracking began in March. 81,122 confirmed and 822 probable.
- 24 new deaths reported for a total of 871.
- 86 new hospitalizations for a total of 3,798 over the course of the pandemic. As of July 20, there were 1,038 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 423 more listed as pending.
- 23,028 new tests for a total of 1,237,411.
- 1,878 new recoveries for a total of 47,852.
Analysis:
The state’s two-day decrease in the number of new cases was snapped Tuesday, though the average number of new cases through two days this week is down considerably from last week’s record-breaking week.
Twenty-four deaths were reported Tuesday, an increase of 20 from yesterday. An increase in deaths was expected, as deaths lag behind new cases and hospitalizations, sometimes by weeks. Tuesday’s death toll was the third-highest one-day total of the pandemic.
The state is also now treating at least 1,000 COVID-19 patients in its hospitals as of July 18, the first time that threshold has been reached. Hospital capacity remained relatively stable from Monday. Eighty-six new hospitalizations were reported on Tuesday, also the third-highest single-day total of the pandemic.
Active cases, after a small decrease Monday, again hit a record high Tuesday, surpassing 33,000 cases for the first time.
The positive test rate was 9.5%.