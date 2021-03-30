Northeast Tennessee counties reported five new novel coronavirus-related fatalities on Tuesday, the most reported in the region since late February.
New deaths were reported in Carter (+1), Greene (+2), Hawkins (+1) and Washington (+1) counties. Tuesday’s death toll is the largest reported since Feb. 23, and accounts for 7% of all deaths reported this month.
Since the first week of March, the region has not reported more than 10 deaths in a single week.
Over the past week, Washington County has reported the most new deaths (3) and the most new hospitalizations (8) in the region.
Greene and Hawkins counties have each reported two deaths in the past week, while Sullivan County has added seven new hospitalizations over that time.
Greene County Health Department hosting pop-up vaccination event Wednesday
The Greene County Health Department is hosting a pop-up COVID-19 vaccination pod on Wednesday using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
The pod, located at 4850 Andrew Johnson Highway, will open from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. and again from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Appointments are required for the first window, but not from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. Those with an appointment during the later window, however, will be fast-tracked to get their shot.
Vaccines are available to anyone 16 or older, and you can book an appointment at vaccinate.tn.gov. If you need assistance, call the Northeast Regional COVID-19 Registration Line at (423) 979-4689 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
There is another vaccine event planned for Thursday at the same site from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. There are also vaccination events planned in Elizabethton (Wednesday) and Surgoinsville (Thursday), with neither requiring an appointment. Those locations are:
- 386 Tenn. Highway 91, Elizabethton. 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday.
- 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville. 9 a.m.-noon. Thursday.