Northeast State Community College will require masks indoors for all students, faculty, staff and visitors regardless of vaccination status, effective Wednesday.
The requirement will remain in effect on all Northeast State campuses until Sept. 30, at which time the college will re-evaluate community transmission rates.
"Northeast State is closely monitoring the Centers for Disease Control guidance, the Tennessee Department of Health guidance, and Tennessee Board of Regents information which shows Tennessee and the College's service area to have high levels of COVID-19 community transmission," a statement from the college said.
Northeast State is the latest school in the region to institute a face mask requirement, following East Tennessee State University and Milligan University, which did so earlier this month.