BLOUNTVILLE — A Northeast Tennessee instructor of engineering and architecture has once again seen his students achieve lots of success in state SkillsUSA competition, held from April 10-13 in Chattanooga. But there is one significant difference from the past several years of state-level success.
This year, instructor Daniel Arnett was encouraging and motivating college students at Northeast State Community College to exceed in state competition. This is his first year at the community college. Arnett moved to Northeast State after several years of teaching high school students at Hampton High School.
At both schools, Arnett has seen students achieve remarkable success in state competition. This year in SkillsUSA state competition, Northeast State students won six gold medals and two silver medals. That overall performance by the school was so impressive that Northeast State was presented with the James D King Award at the state competition.
The six gold medal winners from Northeast State are:
•Macon Barden, graduate of Hampton High School, first place in architectural drafting;
•Mayce Wood, graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, first place in job skills demonstration;
•Zack Oliver, graduate of Hampton High School, first place in technical drafting;
•Laura Franklin, graduate of David Crockett High School, first place in job interview;
•Hannah McSwain, graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School, first place in extemporaneous speaking;
•Noah Maxwell, first place in electrical construction wiring;
Three silver medals were also won by Northeast State students. They are:
•Blake Roberston, graduate of Providence Academy, and Joseph Jenkins, graduate of Hampton High School, were the second place team in additive manufacturing;
•Mackenley Jones, graduate of Apostolic Gospel Academy, second place in computer programming.
Back at school last week, the students were asked if they wanted to comment on the success their school achieved this year in state SkillsUSA competition. Zack Oliver quickly responded by thanking Arnett, his teacher this year and his high school teacher when he was a student at Hampton. “I was happy when I found out he was coming here,” Oliver said.
McSwain then followed by saying this was the first time she competed and appreciated the encouragement Arnett gave. “He is the embodiment of a teacher who cares for his students.”
Woods followed but saying “Arnett is always pushing for all of us and believing in all of us.”
Franklin said “SkillsUSA was out of my comfort zone” but Arnett provided herewith encouragement and confidence.
Another Northeast Tennessee college also did well in the state competition. The Tennessee College of Applied Technology Elizabethton had two gold medal winning students and another bronze medal winner.
•Madison Fleenor of Bristol, Va. was first in automotive service technology;
•Noah Cody of Washington County was first in diesel equipment technology;
•Matthew Phipps placed second in jobs skills demonstration and earned a silver medal;
•Justus Brown placed third in welding and earned a bronze medal;
•Jesse Duran placed third in CNC milling specialist and earned a bronze medal.
Jacky Livingston, the longest tenured instructor at TCAT Elizabethton, teaches automotive technology. Tim Ward is Cody’s instructor in diesel powered equipment technology.
This year’s success by Northeast State students resembles the past several years of success that Hampton High School achieved while Arnett was there.
Hampton served notice that it is still a force state and regional competition, where it has won 54 state winners over the past several years.
Hampton is now led by one of Arnett’s star students, Philip Arrington, who had nine individual state championships during his time as a student at Hampton and won a scholarship to attend North Carolina State University. Arrington had begun his career in the private sector when he learned Arnett was leaving Hampton.
“I couldn’t let it go down,” Arrington told the Press when he took the job back in the fall. Hampton was back to earning gold medals at the SkillsUSA competition two weeks ago and Hampton students also participated in another successful Carter County effort in this past weekend’s Battle of the Build competition. A story on Carter County’s successful past two weeks will be published this week.