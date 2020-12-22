In the midst of a brutal surge in novel coronavirus (COVID-19) infections that’s marked Tennessee as the state with the nation’s worst outbreak, Tuesday was a welcome day of hope and joy for several of Washington County’s first responders and officials at the Northeast Regional Health Office.
Inside the health office, six first responders from four police, fire and EMS agencies in Washington County became some of the first in the region to receive the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine — a “historic event” that local health officials have been preparing for for months.
“I am so pleased you are here to document some of the first COVID-19 vaccinations being given in our public health region,” said Regional Director Rebekah English. “We are honored to share this historic event with you.”
Johnson City Police Sgt. Josh Morgan was among those to get vaccinated on Tuesday, and said it was a quick and painless shot that hurt less than the flu shot did.
“It’s important to me to lead by example, and I feel that’s what we’re doing,” Morgan said when asked why he opted to get the vaccine. “I feel it’s important for first responders to step up and do this to help the community that we’re meant to serve.”
First responders are in phase 1a1 of the state’s vaccination plan, along with healthcare workers, COVID-19 testing site staff and long-term care facility residents and staff. An estimated 450,000 people are in phase 1a1. And while healthcare workers began being vaccinated with the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine late last week, others in phase 1a1 were vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine, which began arriving at health departments across the state on Monday.
Tennessee received about 56,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in its first allotment and expects to receive around 115,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week and next. The Pfizer vaccine, of which the state ordered about 40,000 additional doses on Monday, is being directed to hospitals, while Moderna’s is being sent to health departments.
Dr. David Kirschke, medical director of the Northeast Regional Health Office, said they believe they have enough vaccines to inoculate everyone in phase 1a1 who wants a vaccine, and that they will work until their allotment is exhausted. Kirschke said there are about 3,600 people in the seven-county northeast region covered by phase 1a1.
“We’re pretty happy to start vaccinations,” Kirschke said. “Vaccine is one of the strongest tools we have in public health to control diseases, and it will be an important tool to add to everything else we’ve been doing. Hopefully it will help us have a more normal 2021.”