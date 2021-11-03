The Northeast Regional Health Office will be providing free flu vaccines across the region next week as part of the "#FightFluTN" campaign to get people vaccinated against influenza ahead of flu season.
The Tennessee Department of Health urges all Tennesseans ages 6 months and older who have not yet received a flu shot this flu season to get one as soon as possible. The shots are free and no appointment is needed. Vaccines are being offered at the following locations:
• Carter County: Great Lakes Workforce Development Facility, 386 TN-91, Elizabethton, 2-5 p.m.
• Greene County: 810 Church St., Greenville, 2-5 p.m.
• Hancock County: 178 Willow St., Sneedville, 2-5 p.m.
• Hawkins County-Rogersville: 201 Park Boulevard, 2-5 p.m.
• Hawkins County-Church Hill: 247 Silver Lake Road, 2-5 p.m.
• Johnson County: Johnson County Industrial Park, 165 Industrial Park Road, Mountain City, 2-5 p.m.
• Unicoi County: 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
• Washington County: 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, 9 a.m.-12 p.m.
Flu shot locations and plans vary by county. Find a map of local #FightFluTN flu shot locations and contact information online at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/immunization-program/ip/flu-in-tennessee/influenza-immunization.html, or type bit.ly/2ZTV34R into your browser.