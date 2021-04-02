The Northeast Regional Health Office on Friday announced a series of vaccination events scheduled for next week across six of the region’s counties, with no appointments needed.
The events will be held in Carter, Greene, Hancock, Hawkins, Johnson and Unicoi counties. They are open to everyone 16 and older on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. The Washington County vaccination site located at Freedom Hall, 1320 Pactolas Road, continues to vaccinate by appointments, which you can register for at vaccinate.tn.gov. If you need help scheduling an appointment, call the Northeast Regional Registration Line at (423) 979-4689 Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
April 5:
Great Lakes Workforce Development
- , 386 TN-91, Elizabethton, 9 a.m.-noon. 1st dose Pfizer-BioNTech.
April 6:
Phipps Bend Industrial Park
- , 951 Phipps Bend Road, Surgoinsville, 4:30-6:30 p.m. 1st dose Pfizer-BioNTech.
Unicoi County High School
- , 700 South Mohawk Drive, Erwin, 9 a.m.-noon and 4:30-6:30 p.m. 1st dose Pfizer-BioNTech. This vaccination site will also be open every Tuesday in April.
April 7:
Johnson County Industrial Park, 378 Industrial Park Road, Mountain City, 9-11 a.m. 1st dose Moderna.