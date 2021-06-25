With its programs enhanced this year to account for learning gaps created by the pandemic, Johnson City Schools is in the middle of the largest summer school it’s ever had.
The system had almost 900 elementary students and 550 middle-through-high school students register this year.
Chelsea Lee, a teacher at North Side Elementary School, is one of the system’s summer school instructors. She’s spent 12 years as a teacher in Johnson City, the past five at North Side.
Her summer learning camp began June 2 and goes from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through Tuesday. Students receive two hours of instruction in both math and literacy. They also participate in one hour of physical activity and one-hour sessions of STREAM, an acronym that stands for science, technology, reading, engineering, art and math.
The Press recently asked Lee about her day-to-day routine and how the system’s summer programming will prepare students for the upcoming school year.
How has this year’s summer programming differed from previous years?
We approached our summer learning camp as an opportunity to provide multiple weeks focused on literacy and mathematics that allowed additional instructional time to help students get back on track. Our school and district leaders have been very supportive in making sure that the summer students have experiences with other academic interventions, related arts, nutrition, health care and physical activity.
Community members made it possible for North Side students to experience two weeks in the Art Transforms program. During this time, students were able to create clay models, build and learn to play a dulcimer and engage in storytelling activities. We were grateful for the opportunity for our students to experience the arts in different forms. The program was a highlight for many of our students.
How did your students do during the pandemic, and what role will summer school have in preparing them for next school year?
While the pandemic forced families to plan and schedule schooling differently, students were quick learners with full-remote instruction. We are extremely appreciative of our resilient students and their families for persevering through the challenging times.
“Flexibility” was a word teachers used often to describe the obstacles and challenges we faced teaching during the pandemic. After the brief feeling of being overwhelmed, we learned that a shift in mindset would be required.
The focus of our summer learning camp was to minimize summer learning loss and boost academic performance. I was able to build weekly units of study developed around a standards-based curriculum. My goal was to design activities and tasks that were engaging and relevant, especially for the coming school year.
This is the largest summer school the system has ever had. Has that caused any challenges? Opportunities?
North Side made it a priority to communicate, personally, with parents about the benefits to students. Our staff knew we could make a positive impact and boost student learning outcomes if they would attend.
One opportunity was the ability to give summer students an “early start” to the next school year ensuring a smoother transition. The smaller class sizes allowed me to build stronger relationships with my students and to personalize and tailor individual students’ interests, needs and skills.
During the school year, the pandemic and safety procedures made it challenging for students to work collaboratively. It was difficult to teach small student groups due to social distancing. The summer program has allowed for more small group interaction and one-on-one instruction.
Officials are hoping to address any learning loss that has occurred as a result of the pandemic. How significantly has COVID-19 affected students’ education?
What I learned is that there is a difference in summer learning loss and pandemic-related learning loss. During the summer, formal learning stops for a few weeks for most students. During the pandemic, instruction was uneven for many students due to obstacles such as lack of internet access and adult support.
Last spring, our school district acted quickly to develop a districtwide learning plan that provided devices for students to use at home. Teachers and technology specialists designed a wide range of digital resources for online learning and created rigorous academic packets. Meals were available at school sites and through remote locations.
During the past school year, we saw a rise in absences due to quarantining and close contact procedures. Many students fell behind due to loss of instructional time.