MOUNTAIN CITY — A North Carolina man was sentenced to life in prison plus 20 years on Monday for a murder conviction where investigators have yet to find the victim’s body.
Robert Leroy Littleton, 35, of Fleetwood, North Carolina, was one of six people arrested in 29-year-old Carlton Lamaar “Lovii” Edmondson’s January 2018 beating death, which apparently stemmed from a $700 drug deal that went bad.
After Littleton’s trial, one of the other five charged in the case, Brittney Michelle Arnold, 28, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping right after Littleton’s conviction. She received a life sentence. The prosectuor said she was not involved in the extortion.
On Monday, Criminal Court Judge Lisa Rice handed down Littleton’s sentence after hearing proof from prosecutors and Littleton’s “allocution” in which he apologized to Edmonston’s family, Deputy District Attorney General Dennis Brooks said.
Brooks and Assistant District Attorney General Robin Ray tried the case while Nikki Himebaugh was Littleton’s defense attorney.
An allocution is a statement defendants can make with the assurance of no cross examination by prosecutors.
Robert Littleton’s sentences
- First degree murder: Life.
- Especially aggravated kidnapping: 20 years at 100%, consecutive to the life sentence.
- Conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping: 10 years.
- Extortion: Three years.
- Conspiracy to commit extortion: Two years.
The last three sentences will run concurrent to the life plus 20 years sentence.
“The current state of law is (life) is defined as 60 years, but you have to serve 100 percent with potential for reduction credits of 15 percent, which brings it to 51 years for parole eligibility,” Brooks said.
Testimony at sentencing
Prosecutors presented proof from a corrections officer about pending charges Littleton had accumulated while in jail.
He was charged with possession of contraband after Johnson County Jail officers saw what appeared to be a weapon in Littleton’s hand that he dropped. Officers found a piece of metal that had been sharpened into a weapon, Brooks said.
The other charge was assault that stemmed from Littleton and another inmate pushing a dining cart into an officer while the officer was serving meals.
After the sentencing hearing, Brooks dismissed those charges.
“I wanted the charges heard by the judge in sentencing,” Brooks said.
Case history
Edmondson’s family received several phone calls on Jan. 18, 2018, from the kidnappers demanding $700 for his return. Investigators said Edmondson’s relatives could hear him in the background begging for his life.
When North Carolina and Tennessee investigators determined the area the calls were made from, they found a four-inch spot of blood on the ground. Brooks said the blood was matched through DNA testing with Edmondson’s mother and father. Edmondson’s mother testified during the trial that on one of those phone calls her son told her the people who had him would kill him.
Others charged
- Michael Stacey May, 43.
- James Parker Combs, 33,.
- Leigh Katherine Combs, 34.
- Valerie Dollar, no age available.
All four face charges of first-degree felony murder, especially aggravated kidnapping, conspiracy to commit especially aggravated kidnapping, extortion and conspiracy to commit extortion.
May’s trial is scheduled for December while there are no concrete trial dates for the other four.