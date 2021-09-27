A North Carolina man accused of striking a man taking photos at a Black Lives Matter demonstration saw his aggravated assault charge dismissed in Washington County Criminal Court Monday.
The attorney for Jared Benjamin Lafer, 27, of Bakersville, North Carolina, also filed paperwork to have the charge erased from Lafer’s record.
Lafer was originally charged with aggravated assault for running over Jonathan Bowers on Sept. 12, 2020, as Lafer tried to pull from Spring Street onto State of Franklin Road. At that time, a large group of BLM protestors were gathered near that intersection and Bowers, who has said he was just there taking photographs, was knocked down and run over by Lafer.
