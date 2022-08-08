Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander was told by Noland to focus on the health and welfare of student-athletes and to develop programs to train coaches on the mental health of the university’s athletes.
Interim Athletic Director Richard Sander was told by Noland to focus on the health and welfare of student-athletes and to develop programs to train coaches on the mental health of the university’s athletes.
The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is changing rapidly and East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland says his athletic department has to change to keep pace.
Shortly before the university introduced Brenda Mock Brown as its new women’s basketball coach, Noland took a moment to outline the expectations of the athletic department and how interim Athletic Director Dick Sander would implement them. Noland said mental health of the student-athletes will become a priority.
This comes in the wake of Simon Harris being fired as ETSU’s women’s basketball coach after complaints from former players, an investigation into the school’s softball coaches after other player complaints, and the resignation of Scott Carter as athletic director.
Sander, who spent 20 years as athletic director at VCU and five years as ETSU’s athletic director before retiring in 2017, was brought back in as Carter’s replacement last week. Noland’s instructions to his new AD were quite implicit.
“Over the past week, Dr. Sander and I have spent considerable time discussing my expectations for the athletic department,” Noland said. “And these expectations will guide his work during the coming academic year.”
Noland’s expectations — “I expect all members of the department to represent the university with class, serving as ambassadors for the university, both on and off campus, as they serve our mission of improving the quality of lives of the people in the region. I expect our student-athletes to excel in the classroom. This expectation was met with frequency during Dr. Sander’s first tenure, as our graduation rates and GPA for student-athletes were traditionally higher than the undergraduate population as a whole. “
Play by the rules — “Dr. Sander has a keen appreciation and knowledge of the changing landscape of intercollegiate athletics, and he’s at the forefront of that change. His experience has uniquely positioned ETSU to navigate the rapidly changing landscape on issues ranging from NIL (Name, Image and Likeness) to the transfer portal.”
Win championships — “During his tenure as AD, Dr. Sander led multiple programs to tournament appearances, programs like basketball, golf, tennis, volleyball, soccer, and he set the foundation for our SoCon football championship.”
Health and welfare of student-athletes — “I expect him to focus on student-athlete health and welfare. The past few years have been extremely difficult for our student-athletes as they navigate the post-COVID landscape. This past week has been extremely difficult for members of our women’s basketball team.
“Dr. Sander is going to find unique partnerships with ETSU Health and he’s going to bring those to fruition in a very short time period that will allow us to provide dedicated mental health support for our student-athletes. Furthermore, he will lead the hiring of new staff that will support our student-athletes on and off the field as they navigate the modern collegiate landscape.”
Train coaches on mental health of athletes — “Their jobs have changed as the landscape of the NCAA has changed. Dr. Sander is going to put in programs that help our coaches be successful in ways that they’ve not had the opportunity to do in the past. Given the changing landscape of the NCAA, it’s critical that our coaches be aware of all that is transpiring across intercollegiate athletics.”
Build engagement across campus — “No longer can the athletic department sit on an island. It must return to the days when they were an integral part of the university landscape.”
Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.