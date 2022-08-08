The landscape of intercollegiate athletics is changing rapidly and East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland says his athletic department has to change to keep pace.

Shortly before the university introduced Brenda Mock Brown as its new women’s basketball coach, Noland took a moment to outline the expectations of the athletic department and how interim Athletic Director Dick Sander would implement them. Noland said mental health of the student-athletes will become a priority.

Sign up to Johnson City Press Today!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Johnson City Press app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video