East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland spoke with legislators Tuesday about concerns raised in the Tennessee Comptroller of the Treasury’s Performance Audit Report.
The audit, which covered the period of July 1, 2016, to May 31, 2020, had one main finding indicating that ETSU administrators “did not design and implement internal controls" to keep daily campus crime statistics.
The office reviewed a random sample of 60 entries out of 241 entries from the period of Jan. 1, 2019, to Dec. 31, 2019, and found 43% of the university's crime log entries had errors including correct incident time, location, crime description and date.
During an Education, Health and General Welfare Committee hearing Tuesday, Noland said the university is working on rectifying that finding.
He said the university's new public safety leadership and its recently appointed chief Cesar Gracia are working to make changes that will ensure mistakes such as the ones in the crime log are not made.
"This error presented no risk to nor impact on campus safety and security. New personnel and processes are in place to ensure appropriate internal controls will be implemented," Noland said in a memo following the meeting.
The report also included a few observations of "minor deficiencies" and suggestions regarding ETSU Board of Trustees voting mechanisms.
The report noted that some decisions had been made without some voting members in 2018, inconsistent with stipulations requiring conducting meetings with a quorum.
“Based on our review, we determined that in the March 29, 2018, Finance and Administration Committee meeting members conducted business without a quorum. Two voting members and the student member attended the meeting, and three voting members were absent; therefore, the committee did not have a majority present to achieve a quorum," the report noted.
“The committee voted to recommend salary increases and mandatory and non-mandatory fees to the next full board meeting for final approval.”
The office said the board should "ensure compliance with the Open Meetings Act" and noted that meeting minutes did not include some required information, including whether the board voted by roll call, a record of all motions made and whether votes were unanimous or whether all members participating electronically could hear one another.
The document also recommended scheduling committee meetings to ensure all voting members can attend.
The report noted that ETSU Board Chairman Scott Niswonger missed some Finance and Administration Committee meetings “because the ETSU Board scheduled meetings of the Finance and Administration Committee at the same time as other standing committees.”
Noland said meetings are also now being scheduled concurrently to make sure voting members are present.
“We have already begun to make some of the adjustments outlined in this document,” Noland said to legislators.
While there was one finding and several observations made by state officials, Noland said he was "very pleased with the performance audit review of ETSU" overall.
Noland was unable to be reached for further comment after the meeting.