Judges in Tennessee can no longer sign “no-knock” warrants for law enforcement after the state legislature passed a law prohibiting that process.
The law, which went into effect July 1, also established new policies regarding use of force by law enforcement.
According to the Tennessee General Assembly website, changes include:
Use of force
The previous law prohibited a law enforcement officer from using a choke hold or other similar respiratory restraining maneuver, with or without the use of a police baton, on any suspect, defendant or other person unless other methods of restraint are ineffective, but it didn’t prohibit the use of the lateral vascular maneuver.
This new law prohibits a law enforcement officer from using a choke hold unless the officer reasonably believes that deadly force is authorized.
Prior to July 1, use of choke holds and other similar restraining maneuvers, if included in the training curriculum, had to be taught to candidates at state law enforcement training facilities as an alternative method of restraint to be used after mace or other less dangerous methods of restraint have failed to be effective or are unavailable.
This new law provides that the use of choke holds be taught as a method of restraint only used if the officer reasonably believes that deadly force is authorized pursuant to the present law provision governing the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.
No-knock
Prior to July 1, a magistrate, if satisfied of the existence of the grounds of the application, or that there is probable grounds to believe their existence, will issue a search warrant signed by the magistrate, directed to the sheriff, any constable or any peace officer, commanding such individuals immediately to search the person or place named for the property specified, and to bring it before the magistrate.
This bill adds that a magistrate is prohibited from issuing a “no-knock” search warrant, which expressly authorizes a peace officer to dispense with the requirement to knock and announce the peace officer’s presence prior to execution of the warrant.
De-escalation requirements
The new bill requires law enforcement agencies to, by Jan. 1, develop a policy regarding de-escalation. Each agency must provide training to officers on de-escalation techniques, including: verbal de-escalation and the effective delivery of verbal instructions to prevent the need for physical use of force and application of reasonable and proportional use of force based upon the totality of the circumstances.
Law enforcement agencies are now prevented from retaliating against an officer who intervenes against excessive use of force, reports excessive use of force, or cooperates in an internal investigation related to the excessive use of force.
Law enforcement agencies must develop, by Jan. 1, a policy that limits the circumstances under which an officer may discharge a firearm at or from a moving vehicle, motorcycle, or bicycle to when the officer reasonably believes that deadly force is authorized as provided in the present law provision regarding use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.
Agencies must establish, by Jan. 1, a use of force reporting system that allows for the agency to effectively review and analyze all use of force incidents. The reporting system must be designed to help the agency identify trends, improve officer training and safety, and provide timely and accurate information.