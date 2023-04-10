NRC to Conduct Meeting on Nuclear Fuel Services Safety

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration has awarded a $428,050,945 Phase II contract to Nuclear Fuel Services in Erwin.

This follow-on contract establishes capabilities for initial production and up to two years of full production for the purification and conversion of highly enriched uranium and very highly enriched uranium.

