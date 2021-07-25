Summer can be the prime time for kids to get outdoors, soak up some sun and play. Accordingly, summer is also the prime time for kids to get hurt.
“Even if you look at the trauma team, their number of responses both adult and pediatric, I mean it just inherently goes up in the summertime,” said Dr. Seth Brown, medical director of Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s emergency department.
One of the biggest causes of pediatric injury in the area, as well as one of the most deadly, are ATV and golf cart crashes. Brown said ATV injuries are a significant burden on the pediatric emergency room, and can sometimes be fatal.
“The pattern that we’re seeing is children are on ATVs that are way too big for them, and maybe an adult is driving and the ATV loses control and rolls over the child or rolls backwards and falls on the child,” Brown said. “Or golf cart accidents where the golf cart wrecks and they are not restrained and they are either thrown or the golf cart frame falls over on to the child.”
In addition to ATV accidents, water-related injuries and drowning also increase in the summer, and have the potential to be fatal.
“One of the worst days ever in a (pediatrics) emergency department is when you have a drowning victim,” Brown said. “There are few things that are as bad or worse than that on one of my shifts, so anything you can do to decrease that risk is well worth it.”
It’s not just ATVs and water that can be dangerous, though. Backyard play equipment plays a large part in summertime pediatric injuries, and one of the most common offenders is the trampoline. Brown said trampoline injuries are often caused when multiple people use the trampoline at once.
“When you’re jumping and you get thrown into someone, you just don’t have a whole lot of control in terms of what happens,” Brown said.
Head-and-neck injuries from collisions, dental injuries and broken bones from trampoline falls are all issues pediatric emergency rooms see more of during the summer.
Broken bones from monkey bar falls and slide accidents are also common.
“One frequent injury with the slide is when a parent slides down the slide with the child either on their lap or immediately in front of them,” Brown said. “Unfortunately, what we see is the child’s leg gets caught on the slide and maybe folds up under them or up under the adult, and we’ve seen some pretty serious femur fractures.”
Fortunately, Brown said there are ways to make summertime safer for kids.
When it comes to trampolines and slides, Brown said the best way to reduce injury is to allow kids to go one at a time and make sure they have a safe way to enter and exit the play equipment. While swimming, Brown recommends communicating with other adults and designating someone to supervise children while they play in the water.
“The more supervision, the better,” Brown said. “And really look at all of the playground equipment, the pieces of equipment, and just look at it with an injury prevention eye.”
In general, Brown said just going into activities with a safety mindset can greatly help reduce the risk of injury.
“If you can kind of look at things from that perspective and with that thought process, that goes a long way to keep the fun and enjoyment as safe as possible.”