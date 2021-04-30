Kids took turns clambering up the slide at Niswonger Children's Hospital's new adaptive playground on Friday, beaming as they coasted back down to earth.
Ballad Health unveiled the new play area during a press conference Friday morning. It is designed to be inclusive for young patients of all abilities.
"The equipment that you'll see that's stationed throughout this area is designed for all children," said Lisa Carter, the CEO of the Niswonger Children's Hospital.
"Obviously we have children in our building who have medical devices and equipment. They're on oxygen, they have IVs attached to them, but we wanted to create a space where any child with any issue, any piece of equipment could come out and participate in play."
The playground is also part of the hospital's therapy department and features a saucer swing, roller slide and a music center.
Carter said the project really started roughly two years ago when Hayley Dietrich, the director of a school called Children Exceeding Expectations that serves kids with cancer, reached out to her with an idea.
"She had the wonderful fortune of working with the Jeff Byrd Foundation on some grants (and) also with Speedway Children's Charities," Carter explained, "and she said, 'How can we come together collectively to create a new and different kind of space for kids?'"
The system and its partners started brainstorming, meeting with its child life and facilities and construction departments. The playground is a culmination of that process.
According to Ballad, support from the Speedway Children’s Charities Jeff Byrd Grant, Children Exceeding Expectations and donations collected through the 2020 Niswonger Children’s Hospital Radiothon funded the playground.
Ballad Health Foundation President Jack Simpson said money from about 1,200 radiothon donors helped support this effort.
"Children learn through play, and they heal through play," Simpson said, "and this is going to be a place of healing for our children."
Carter said the playground is the first community outreach project of the Niswonger Children's Network, an almost $60 million investment designed to improve the quality of care for children in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. Health officials announced the initiative in March, which includes a two-story addition to Niswonger Children's Hospital.
"This goes right along with all the investments we're making as a health system to truly, truly impact the lives of kids in this region," Carter said.