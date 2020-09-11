From staff reports
Lisa Carter, chief executive officer of Niswonger Children’s Hospital and Ballad Health’s vice president of pediatric services, has been voted chair of the board for the Children’s Hospital Alliance of Tennessee, according to a Friday Ballad news release.
CHAT is a collective of organizations such as Niswonger Children’s Hospital and East Tennessee Children’s Hospital that enables officials to collaborate and advocate for children’s health issues. This is the first time a team member from Niswonger Children’s Hospital has been voted into the chairman role.
Carter will continue fully serving her role with Ballad Health during her appointment as chairman of the board for CHAT.
