Niswonger Children’s Hospital’s “unofficial mascot” is missing, and there’s a $1,000 reward for her safe return.
Missy, a white Maltese, went missing around 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 10 from the Tree Streets area of Johnson City. Missy belongs to Niswonger Children’s Hospital CEO Lisa Carter, who was on vacation at the time. A housesitter let Missy out, and the dog was able to slip through a hole to an alleyway near the home. By the time the housesitter was able to walk around and reach the spot where Missy escaped, she was gone.
“Missy just decided that she was going to run,” said Erica Carter, Lisa Carter’s daughter-in-law.
Though Missy went missing from the Tree Streets, Erica Carter said there were some sightings of her in downtown Johnson City a few hours later.
“We did get a couple reports that at about 9:30 a.m. she was on Broadway,” said Erica Carter.
Missy was a frequent visitor to Niswonger alongside her owner.
Missy has a heart condition and requires medication, so Carter said it is important that she be found and returned home as quickly as possible. The reward for Missy’s return is currently $1,000.
Anyone with information about Missy should call (423) 202-8029.
