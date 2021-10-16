When Halloween came last year, health officials in Northeast Tennessee were worried it would be the catalyst for a surge in COVID-19 infections.
This year, however, the holiday approaches as case counts and hospitalizations are trending down after the region's worst surge yet.
The nation's top infectious disease official, Dr. Anthony Fauci, told CNN earlier this week that "particularly if you're vaccinated, you can get out there and enjoy it."
Niswonger Children's Hospital CEO Lisa Carter said Halloween is important for kids, but it's still important to take precautions to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"(We) certainly want to make sure that everyone's still taking necessary precautions as we should be with all of our activities now," said Carter.
New cases and hospitalizations have been steadily declining in recent weeks, with the number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in Ballad Health's hospitals down to 200 on Friday — dropping by more than half since that number peaked at 413 on Sept. 8. Carter said the region is in a better position this Halloween compared to last, especially since the vaccine is now widely available.
"Obviously last year we did not have the vaccine, unfortunately our area is continuing to lag on the number of vaccinated people we have so certainly still want to encourage people to get the vaccine and be vaccinated," Carter said, also encouraging people to mask up when they go out to celebrate.
"Be creative and incorporate it into your costume," Carter said. "Wearing your mask for Halloween this year is still the recommendation from the (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), and obviously social distancing is always important, we should be used to that by now in our day-to-day lives.
"As we interact with people, if you're with people that are outside of your household, then it is important that you maintain that distance because, yeah, we still have cases within our region, the delta variant is still present, so anything people can do to mitigate that risk is important," Carter said.
Carter said health officials are hopeful there won't be another surge, but they'll be ready if there is.
"We'll stand prepared, but hopeful that we won't see another surge," Carter said.
For those planning to stay home and pass out candy this year, Carter said to "be mindful and think through your plan for how you're going to give candy to try to decrease your risk as well."