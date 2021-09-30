Science Hill High School has announced that nine students have been recognized among 34,000 nationwide as commended students in the National Merit Scholarship Competition.
The students include Luke P. Berry (son of Helen and Josh Berry), Arnav Jain (son of Rekha and Vinay Jain), Bryant A. Magness (Betsy and Ethan Magness), Jonathan R. Miller (son of Meredith and Peter Miller), Katharine Ning (daughter of Shunbin Ning and Ling Wang), Carmen Arielle F. Palileo (daughter of Resurccion and Meneo Yves Palileo), Syed J. Raza (son of Qamar and Syed Raza), Dylan G. Treece (son of Paula and Tim Treece) and Abbie M. Underwood (daughter of Cindy and Gary Underwood).
Earlier this month, four Science Hill students including Sophia C. Cross, Yeleeya Y. Li, Leon S. Sarkodie and Kyler D. Sood were named among the 16,000 National Merit Semifinalists.
“We are very proud of our Science Hill students who have been named commended students for the National Merit Program,” Science Hill Principal Josh Carter said in a press release. “This designation comes as a result of hard work and determination. All of Topper Nation celebrates their success.”
About 34,000 commended students throughout the nation are being recognized for their exceptional academic promise. Although they will not continue in the 2022 competition for National Merit Scholarship awards, commended students placed among the top 50,000 students who entered the 2022 competition by taking the 2020 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.