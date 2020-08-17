Johnson City Schools reported virtual learning technical difficulties Monday morning, according to Tweets from the district.
At 8:02 a.m., the district said it was “experiencing technology issues this morning." About an hour later, the district said issues were resolved.
Monday marked the beginning of the district’s second week of virtual learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, which left city schools closed for in-person instruction until at least August 31.
During the first week of classes, technical difficulties were a main concern among teachers, parents and students.
Superintendent Steve Barnett said Monday was a “nightmare day for tech problems."
He said technical issues were to be expected last week but apologized for Monday’s issues, which he described as disappointing.
Barnett said Monday's problems mainly had to do with the district’s internet access. He said some instructors worked from home to work around those issues, and the district’s tech department is expecting all issues to be resolved Tuesday.
“Our tech team checked it last night and thought everything was ready late last night, then got up this morning and I noticed that my computer was slow,” he said Monday. “So we’re having an overall problem with our technology with the internet, and teachers are working really hard with parents.
“They’re continuing to work on it, but it’s something we’re going to have to have fixed very soon because we’re going to continue remote learning,” he later continued. “We’re also looking at the opportunity and possibility of bringing our students back for in-person instruction, and when that occurs, we’ll have a model that still includes remote instruction, so we have to get this right.”
Barnett and the res of the Johnson City Board of Education will host a special called meeting on Wednesday to discuss school reopening plans.