BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Chapter of Speedway Children’s Charities presented $453,100 in cash gifts to 73 Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia child service agencies on Thursday in its kickoff to a new year of fundraising.
Betsy Hoilman, senior marketing manager for Bristol Motor Speedway, welcomed the agency representatives to the track for what she called “Our favorite night of the year” at BMS.
Adapted for safety because of the COVID-19 pandemic that made many of SCC’s 2020 fundraising events impossible, the Night of Smiles celebration usually held in the Bruton Smith Office Tower, was moved to the speedway’s famed half-mile oval for drive-through check presentations on the track’s start/finish line.
Speaking from the infield, Hoilman welcomed the agency representatives saying, “We are blessed by each of you for the impact you make on our community.”
SCC Executive Director Claudia Bryd said, despite the pandemic and its impact on the SCC’s fundraising, the total raised and forwarded to their agencies was a lot to celebrate and continued to make the Night of Smiles SCC’s “happiest night of the year.”
Byrd thanked Hoilman and SCC’s “Bristol Motor Speedway family” saying, “We couldn’t do it without you.” And to the agency representatives, she said, “You are the people we admire for impacting the lives of children in our area. You are our heroes.
“We haven’t raised the amount we raised in the past several years. The need is great. And it breaks our hearts we can not give as much,” she said. “But with $453,100 to give to 73 agencies serving more than 75,270 children in our region, we still have a whole lot to celebrate.”
Grant award recipients in the greater Johnson City area included children’s programs conducted by the Assistance Resource Ministry of Carter County, the Boys and Girls Club and Girls Inc. of Johnson City/Washington County, the Community Health Care Center of Northeast Tennessee in Jonesborough, the Carter County Foster Care Association, the Isaiah 1:17 House for children entering foster care, the Holston Home for Children in Greeneville and the Unicoi County YMCA after school program. Also included and especially appreciated by the Johnson City Press was the newspaper’s annual Christmas Box food distribution to low-income families with children in three area counties.
Byrd closed the Night of Smiles ceremony with an invitation for the community to support SCC by visiting this year’s Speedway in Lights holiday light show which opened Friday and will continue nightly through Jan. 2.
Admission is $20 per car Sunday-Thursday and $25 per car Friday and Saturday. Group vans are $50 and buses $125.
Due to the pandemic, the Christmas Village on the track infield has been modified to encourage social distancing, with no carnival rides, no visits with Santa and masks required. The skating rink at BMS is also open nightly through Jan. 10.
For more information about the events or to donate directly visit www.SpeedwayCharities.org/Bristol, call 423-989-6991 or visit the Bristol Speedway Children’s Charities page on Facebook.