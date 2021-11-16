ELIZABETHTON _ This Saturday, Nov. 20, will mark the beginning of the Christmas season in Downtown Elizabethton because that is when the traditional lighting of the 78-foot tall Frazier fir Christmas tree will take place. The lighting of the tree always is a bright spot to the holiday season in Carter County. Since the lighting of the tree also is the time when the “Merry Christmas” sign and Christmas tree on top of Lynn Mountain, facing downtown, the symbol that Christmas season has arrived can be seen even further than the tallest Frazier fir in Tennessee can be seen.
This year, the Christmas tree lighting will be sponsored by Carter County Bank, and it will take place on Saturday instead of the traditional weekday event, but the rest of the traditions are pretty much intact.
The event will start around 5 p.m. in the yard of the Major Henderson Folsom House, 824 E. Elk Ave.
Andrew McKeehan, president of Carter County Bank, said some of the highlights of the program will be the singing of Christmas carols by the Harold McCormick Elementary School Choir, and songs sung by the Bowers Family. The National Anthem will be performed by the Happy Valley High School Trumpeters. More music will be performed by the Sycamore Shoals State Historic Park Carolers. A short talk on the history of the tree will be presented by Luke and Lily Anglim.
McKeehan said the honor of throwing the switch to light the tree was given this year to Major Margaret Eggers, U.S. Army, who has recently returned from service in Afghanistan. The switch to light the tree should take place about 6 p.m.
Unlike the past tree lightings, the fun doesn’t end with the lighting. Instead of heading home, people will be heading up to the next block, to the Covered Bridge Park, where the Kid’s Candy Cane Quest will start at 6:30 p.m. and continue to 7:30 p.m.
Kelly Kitchens, program and special events coordinator for the Elizabethton Parks and Recreation Department, said the event will be like an Easter egg hunt, but the children will be looking for candy canes in the dark. Kitchens said Santa and his reindeer will have dropped all their candy canes in the park.
Kitchens said Carter County Bank is also sponsoring the event and will be providing 250 flashlights to the first 250 participants. Bags will also be provided to collect the candy canes and Carter County Bank will be providing prizes for the winners.
In addition two the quest, Carter County Bank will be providing a a free ride by horse and carriage around downtown and view the lights, the Frazer fir Christmas tree and the Covered Bridge during the period from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Carter County Bank will also be brining Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to the park during that time. In case there are too many people for everyone to see Sana’a or ride the carriage this Saturday, the event will be offe ks for the next four weekends.
On the next Saturday, Nov. 27, Kitchens said the event will move to Edwards Island because the portable ice rink will be in place at Covered Bridge Park. Edwards Island will be converted into an outdoor movie theater for the showing of “The Polar Express”. The event will start at 4 p.m. with free kiddie train rides, marshmallow roasting and hot chocolate until 5:30 p.m. It should then be dark enough to start the movie. Bring a blanket or lawn chair to enjoy the movie. The horse carriage rides and visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus will also be taking place. The event will end around 7:30 p.m.
The next Saturday, Dec. 4, Kitchens said will be Christmas in Oz at the Covered Bridge Park. The Parks and Recreation Department will be joining with the Elizabethton Arts and Cultural Alliance to present the Land of Oz from 3-5 p.m., where you will encounter the characters of Oz and provide a unique way to celebrate the holiday. The horse carriage will be back, along with Mr. and Mrs. Claus.
The following Saturday, Dec. 11, will be extra special because that is the date of the annual Elizabethton Christmas Parade in Downtown Elizabethton. The theme of this year’s parade is “Christmas on the Big Screen”. It will run from 6-8 p.m. and is hosted by Main Street Elizabethton. The deadline to apply to be part of the parade is Nov. 28.
The Covered Bridge Park will once again be a fun place to go before the parade. It will feature “Christmas at the Covered Bridge Park from 2-5 p.m. as a pre-parade event. It will once again feature the free horse-drawn carriage rides and Santa and Mrs. Claus. There will also be Storytelling with Santa from 2-3 p.m. There will also be Christmas music and a Christmas village and light display.
The final Saturday before Christmas will be Grinchmas in the Park on Dec. 18. That is still far enough in the future that not all the events are definite at this time, but it appears there will not be the horse drawn carriage rides at this event and there might not be another visit by Santa and Mrs. Claus. What is certain is that the Grinch will be involved in smashing the remaining gingerbread bridges from the Chamber of Commerce Gingerbread Bridge contest. There will also be a snowball fight with the Abominable Snowman.