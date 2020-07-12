ERWIN - The new Whisk Bakery in downtown Erwin is off to a sweet start.
Opened since June 20, owner Ali Wainwright said customer support for the bakery at 111 South Main Avenue has been overwhelming from the get go.
“On the first day we were open, the line was around the corner all the way to the back of the building with an hour wait. It’s not like that now, but we do have some repeat customers already who come in every day it’s here.
Wainwright explained, “We make everything from scratch, so we tweaked our hours (to an 11 a.m. - 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday schedule) with a day in between to keep up our stock."
The menu changes weekly with the exception of a few customer favorites including Whisk’s Colossal Cookies, eclairs and Salted Caramel Chocolate Cake.
“And we always have something gluten free, something sugar free, something vegan and usually something Keto (Ketogenic diet) specific which is rare,” Wainwright said.
Seasonal specialties feature locally grown products, like the Scott Farms blueberries that the key ingredient in Whisk’s Blueberry Cheesecake topped with fresh blueberries, scratch made blueberry syrup and swirls of blueberry cream cheese icing. Wainwright said this fall's apples will be a big season for Whisk's apple pie which has been another hot seller.
Located in the newly renovated The Commons on Main building, former home of the Choo Choo Cafe which has moved next door, Whisk shares the building with Erwin’s North Ridge Church.
Gary Schwenke is the pastor at North Ridge. Wainwright's mom Joyce Schwenke does a great deal of Whisk's baking and other family members fill out the staff. They all helped in the building renovations, making The Commons and the bakery very much a family affair. “It’s a really close relationship,” Wainwright said,
But there is one happy hitch. “We’re selling so much we’re having trouble keeping our stock. We can’t really keep enough stock to stay open to 6. But the more people that come in and buy their sweets from us, the more people we can hire and the more hours we can be here.”