Two of the Washington County Sheriff's Office’s newest — and cutest — deputies took on their first assignment on Thursday.
Karma and Phoenix, 4-month-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mixed puppies, visited a classroom at Ridgeview Elementary School as part of their training.
Children could ask Washington County Sheriff Keith Sexton and K-9 handlers Michael Webb and Kenny Harless questions and learn about the dogs while getting to pet them.
Sexton said the classroom visit was a good way to help socialize the dogs.
“If a dog doesn’t have the ability to socialize and be in amongst people, it’s not going to be a very good police K-9,” said Sexton.
Phoenix and Karma bring the department to eight total K-9 officers, and the pair will be trained by their handlers as single purpose detection dogs. A press release from the department stated that training the dogs can take anywhere from 18 months to two years, and doing the training in-house would save county residents around $30,000.
“The plan for them is to be narcotics trained, not apprehension trained, so hopefully based upon their personality when they grow up they'll be dogs who we can take into crowds and just socialize them,” said Sexton.
A classroom visit isn’t just good for the dogs, either.
Sexton said that everyone loves a puppy, and he hoped that bringing the new K-9 officers to socialize with the kids would help them build positive relationships with law enforcement.
“The officer is the person who they should run to in times of need, and we’re just trying to use these dogs to reinforce that at this point,” said Sexton.