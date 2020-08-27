ELIZABETHTON — The United Way is more united than it has ever been in Northeast Tennessee.
That was clearer than ever when community leaders from throughout Washington County, Carter County and Johnson County and portions of Southern Sullivan County came together on the football field at Elizabethton High School to celebrate the kickoff of the inaugural campaign of the East Tennessee Highlands United Way.
The new organization is made up of the former Washington County United Way and Carter/Johnson United Way. The new organization was created a few months ago and is officially called the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands. It serves more than 200,000 people in the four county region.
It was to better serve those portions of the population that are in need of assistance that the United Way organizations in the region were merged. It had long been believed that the resources of the region that could be provided to those in need could be more effectively used with a more unified organization.
Kristen Spear, president and chief executive officer of the new organization, said the decision to merge enabled the larger group to raise additional resources and help more people across Washington, Carter, Johnson and Southern Sullivan counties.
Spear went on to say “The change also allows United Way to maximize our customer service and increase our operational efficiency, ultimately resulting in additional dollars available for funding programs that improve lives and strengthen our region.”
The unprecedented size and resources for this year’s inaugural campaign will provide a unique challenge for this year’s chairperson. That may have been behind the board’s decision to go with someone with a great breadth and understanding of the region’s resources and needs — and a key factor in the decision to appoint all members of the board to serve as this year’s campaign chair.
The campaign has already distributed $12,500, split among the five school districts in the region. The last district to receive its donation of $2,500 was Elizabethton City Schools, and that donation was presented to Director of Schools Ricard VanHuss during the kickoff.