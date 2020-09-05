On Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health changed the definition and threshold for what defines an “inactive/recovered” novel coronavirus infection, slashing the state’s active case count by more than 20,000.
Previously, patients were automatically considered “recovered” if they were 21 days beyond the first test confirming their illness, or if they were asymptomatic and had completed their required isolation period. Now, those infected with the virus are automatically considered recovered after 14 days.
In a Thursday press briefing, State Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said the change was made to better reflect an updated understanding of the infectious period of the disease, which according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is about 10 days for those with a mild case of the disease or about 20 for those with a more critical infection.
“The primary change from information that we’ve learned since the beginning is how long a person is actually infectious,” Piercey said Thursday. “That prompted our change in our active case definition from 21 days to 14 days.”
Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer, Jamie Swift, said the change is a good one that more accurately describes the progression of the disease.
“I think it more accurately reflects that these patients may still be fighting COVID, but they’re most likely not infectious, whereas recovered led you to believe they were 100% better,” Swift said. “I’ve always said I don’t want people to get too focused on recovery numbers or inactive numbers, it’s really about active cases.”
Swift said the change doesn’t mean the way the data was previously reported was wrong or bad, but shows a changing understanding that those who contract the disease can sometimes have long-term health effects, which would make the term “recovery” misleading. The change, Swift said, shifts the focus from whether or not somebody is recovered or better, to whether or not they are infectious.
“They’re switching to active and inactive, so they’re really focusing now on the infectious period,” Swift said. “It doesn’t mean that they’re recovered — those patients may still be experiencing symptoms, they may still be in the hospital fighting COVID — but all that does is help them quantify people in the infectious period.”
Dr. Leon Bass, a critical care physician working with COVID-19 patients at Johnson City Medical Center, said earlier this week that some patients, particularly those with extended hospital stays, can face a long recovery to get back to 100%. Bass said critically ill patients often have lengthy hospital stays, sometimes around a month long, which can lead to lethargy, de-conditioning, muscle atrophy or post-ICU syndrome, which includes health problems that linger after a critical illness.
“You can imagine that there’s muscle atrophy and that a level of rehabilitation that will be needed to get their strength back up, and not only for themselves to get back to baseline but to reintegrate on a physical level,” Bass said. “Emotionally, it can be quite taxing and also societally. The physical impact is quite impressive as well.”
In a press conference on Aug. 5, Ballad’s Chris Miller, chief operating officer of Bristol Regional Medical Center, detailed his recovery experience, saying that around eight days after his official recovery date he began feeling as if his heart was off-beat, and noted some “some odd sensations” in his chest. Miller went and got some lab work done, and found out he was experiencing premature ventricular contractions and had an acute kidney injury.
“Five months later, the cardiac symptoms haven’t fully resolved but I’m doing very well,” he said.
Swift said the shift in terminology “hasn’t changed anything” in her book, and that she’ll continue to focus on active cases, rather than inactive ones.
“Every time you see our numbers drop, it doesn’t necessarily mean that all of those patients have walked out of the hospital at 100%, some have gone to rehab, some have gone to skilled nursing care for longer-term care — it’s a new virus, and I’m not sure we even really understand all of the long-term effects it may have.”