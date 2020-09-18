ELIZABETHTON — A new scholarship will be awarded annually to a graduate of Elizabethton High School in memory of one of the school’s most beloved educators, Josh Wandell, who died in February from amyotrophic lateral sclerosis after serving with the school system as a teacher and administrator.
The scholarship was announced this week by his widow, Tabitha Wandell. She said his legacy to the school system will continue to influence students for years to come through the Josh Wandell Faith Over Fear Scholarship.
The scholarship will award $1,000 each year to a deserving Elizabethton High School senior. Mrs. Wandell donated $20,000 to initiate the scholarship, securing it for 20 years.
The Wandell family expressed its gratitude to the community for the love and support it has shown since Wandell was diagnosed with ALS in 2013. Family members said that though their hearts ache, they are thankful they can continue his legacy of faith, hard work and education in the lives of students for many years to come.
Wandell was a student athlete at Elizabethton High School who returned to the school system after graduating from college to teach and then serve as a respected principal at East Side Elementary School.
Wandell was serving as principal at the time he was diagnosed with ALS; he continued in that role before moving to the Central Office as an administrator.
He was an avid runner and he began the Faith Over Fear Road Race following his diagnosis. It has become the largest road race in Elizabethton. Wandell established a world record as a wheel chair team member.
The Faith over Fear name was taken from a Bible verse that inspired Wandell during his battle with the disease. It is from Joshua 1:9: “Have I not commanded you? Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid, do not be discouraged, for the Lord your God will be with you where you go.”
Anyone wishing to donate to the Josh Wandell Faith Over Fear Scholarship Fund may donate in increments of $500 in order to increase the impact of the initial donation. All donations go to scholarships for deserving Elizabethton students. For more information, contact Tabitha Wandell at tabitha.wandell@ecschools.net.