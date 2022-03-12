Three and a half years after Tupelo Honey departed the historic train depot in downtown Johnson City, a new eatery is moving in to take its place.
Peerless Hospitality Concepts has announced plans to open BURG'r & BARREL, a restaurant and gathering space, at the former Carolina, Clinchfield & Ohio Railway depot, located at 330 Cherry St.
Gary Kalogeros, the owner of Peerless Hospitality Concepts, said the company expects renovations will take about 12 weeks. The restaurant will open this spring.
"It's a historical building that means so much to Johnson City," said Kalogeros, whose family opened The Peerless Restaurant in Johnson City in the late 1930s. "Johnson City has been around for 150 years, and my family has been in business for over half that amount of time. It just felt like it would be a great fit."
The location has its own parking, Kalogeros said, and the depot sits in the critical path of the ongoing redevelopment of West Walnut Street, which will include building a pedestrian walkway on a section of Earnest Street.
"We're positioned to be in the middle of it all," he said.
According to Washington County property records, the Kalogeros family purchased the property for about $1.6 million, and in February, Peerless Properties Development received a building permit from the city for light interior demolition.
In a press release, Peerless Hospitality Concepts said its team has been "working since last June in-house on their plans for both the interior and the exceptional exterior outdoor space."
"In the planning of the eatery, they have pooled all the resources of years of experience and combined the latest trends for a unique, one-of-a-kind experience for Johnson City," the company said. "The original formula of butchered meats that are hand-blended to create their new line of signature burgers will ensure the quality will reign supreme."
The restaurant will offer an "array of signature dishes," including several smoked meats, speciality side dishes, Grecian salads and more. The outdoor green space will be called "GATHER at JC Depot," which will offer light handcrafted appetizers and small plates.
A beer garden will feature local and regional craft beers, specialty cocktails and an assortment of wines.
"Fire pits, fun outdoor activities and other hidden amenities will create a true local hospitality experience where many have gathered for over a century in Johnson City," the company said.
BURG'r & BARREL already has a neighbor in the depot. Last May, Johnson City bought the two-story portion of the building for $750,000, displacing Fleet Feet to establish a new visitors center on the first floor. The Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau has offices upstairs, and workers are in the process of renovating the downstairs area.
Gary and his wife Nia Kalogeros have donated a miniature train display left behind after Tupelo Honey's departure to the George L. Carter Railroad Museum, which depicts downtown Johnson City during the period when the CC&O train station was in operation. Berkshire Hathaway commissioned the piece when the building was being restored in 2012.
"(Peerless Hospitality Concepts) is excited to contribute to the next level of the revitalization downtown and help leave a tasteful mark soon on the downtown footprint," the company said.
Developer Greg Cox, who purchased the depot building in 2012 with partner Joe Baker, said Friday that selling the property was a hard decision.
"We really didn't intend to for a long time," Cox said. "When Johnson City showed some interest in it we felt like that would be a really great fit for the building. ... For the success of downtown we felt like that would be the perfect spot for them."
Cox said there's been "a ton of interest" in the restaurant side of the building, and when the Kalogeros family got involved last year, the owners of the depot felt they would be an asset to the downtown area.
"We're super excited about them being in there," Cox said.
The Kalogeros family is also working on a major redevelopment to The Peerless Restaurant on North Roan Street, which will result in a new bakery, tavern and retail businesses at the site. The company expects to have an update on those projects in April.
"The opening delays are largely attributed to the long-term effects of the pandemic and the supply chain issues needed to operate the complex hospitality project," the company said.