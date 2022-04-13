A new organization helmed by leaders of Northeast Tennessee's largest employers hopes to boost workforce and economic development across the eight-county region.
Local officials announced the formation of the group, currently dubbed the NETNHub, during a media briefing on Wednesday. The hub will be led by an executive committee with members from the public and private sectors.
Current members include Bristol Motor Speedway President Jerry Caldwell, East Tennessee State University President Brian Noland, Bank of Tennessee CEO Will Barrett, Eastman Chemical Company CEO Mark Costa and Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine. Washington and Sullivan counties as well as the cities of Bristol, Johnson City and Kingsport have also been offered seats on the board.
Caldwell, who will serve as chair of the board, said the NETNHub comes as a result of years of conversations and planning.
"It will be a catalyst for economic development, that collective regional voice underscoring the mission to unite this region and create prosperity for the communities involved," he said. "I personally am very passionate about this because I think it is so important for there to be collaboration between the public sector, the private sector and the social sector."
Historically, Costa said, the region has struggled with attracting and retaining talented employees.
"Eastman, we've been here for 100 years, and have invested a lot in this community, and we want to continue to attract talent, which is becoming much more challenging today than it ever was," Costa said. "There's a talent war as you know around this country, and we're certainly caught in it."
There also needs to be a diverse enough assortment of job opportunities that allow spouses to find employment in the region.
"That's one of the biggest challenges we've had is the trailing spouse or people wanting to know that they're going to be in a community where their families can grow up and get a good education, get a good meal, have a lot of attractions to have a high quality of life," Costa said.
Noland said he wants to see the region's educational institutions work together to prepare students for the workforce requirements of Ballad Health, Eastman and others.
"As an institution whose mission focus for the past 110 years has been to improve the qualify of life for the people of the region," Noland said, "we saw this as a natural opportunity for the university to help carry that mission forward."
The hub has more than $750,000 in year-one funding commitments, Barrett said, and will quickly surpass $1 million as they expand outreach. They're launching the organization with no taxpayer funding, he added.
"This is exclusively privately funded, and no additional funds are being asked from any municipal government or entity," he said.
When it comes to economic development or business recruitment, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said it's time for the region to look at itself "in a bigger way."
"This is puts our market on parallel with communities that we compete with every single day," he said, pointing to Knoxville, Greensboro and Richmond. "Size matters when you're trying to entice talent here or trying to entice business here."
Although those organizations do a "good job" in their specialties, Caldwell said the hub would take a "larger approach" than economic development entities like NETWORKS, the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership and the First Tennessee Development District.
"This is a larger view of how do we work together, how do we position ourselves as an entity across all eight counties," Caldwell said.
It's also an intentional effort to synchronize the efforts of the private, public and social sectors, he said.
"The neighboring city, the neighboring county they're not our competition," Caldwell said. "Our competition is in other states and in other countries, and we have to be working as one unit here."
Barrett added that the hub is focused on "unifying and amplifying" existing resources rather than replacing or duplicating them.
In the coming weeks, the executive board will appoint a chief executive officer and key leadership roles. Specifically, the goals of the NETNHub will include:
• Developing a comprehensive regional strategy supported by a robust project portfolio and marketing plan
• Coordinating funding requests and grant applications to garner additional resources for major projects across the region
• Accelerating investments for regional economic development to enhance the quality of life for residents
• Attract business and industry to the area
• Establishing a regional scorecard to outline key milestones and measure progress.