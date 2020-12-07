Group’s effort seeks to encourage more people to wear face masks
Wearing a mask and scrubs, Jamie, a certified nursing assistant at Johnson City Medical Center, is crying.
“I wear my mask and you see so many people who don’t and ... it upsets you so bad,” she said through tears.
“It’s so serious and people don’t see it that way, and it comes, when it does, it’s quick. It happens so fast. These patients will be fine, and three days later they’re dead.”
Jamie is one of several frontline caregivers who will be highlighted in a series of public service announcements organized by Region AHEAD, an association of business and community leaders in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.
The series provides virtual testimonials from local frontline caregivers, who have been stretched thin by the ongoing surge of deaths and hospitalizations stemming from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Despite the upswing in new cases, Andy Dietrich, one of the group’s organizers, said he continues to see people in the community without masks at grocery stores and shopping for Christmas gifts.
As people grow numb to constant reminders about precautions, Dietrich said the group wanted take a different approach.
Hospital employees, he noted, are working extra hours and putting their own lives in danger to keep patients hospitalized with COVID-19 alive.
“This is just a very raw and personal reflection of what these frontline workers are having to deal with on a daily basis,” Dietrich said.
If this can help even 20-30% of people who aren’t wearing masks to do so, Dietrich said, the campaign will have made a difference.
“Desperate times call for desperate measures,” Dietrich said, pointing out that the explosion in new cases has drawn national media attention and been compared to larger metropolitan areas.
“I’m numb with it all, but I want to see the numbers start going down,” he said, “and I’m willing to do what I need to do to try to fix that.”
On Monday, Ballad Health reported having 269 COVID-19 hospitalizations across its 21-county service area. The health system has tallied 792 COVID-19 deaths since March 1.
Dietrich estimated he has more than 40 minutes worth of video testimonials from doctors, nurses and other frontline workers.
He said Region AHEAD plans to have five 30-second videos prepared for TV by the end of the week. They’re also developing PSAs for radio and advertisements to place on billboards. Additionally, the organization is posting the PSAs to its social media platforms.
Earlier in the pandemic, Region AHEAD raised $255,000 through its Local Business Recovery Fund for businesses that were struggling because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The money was dispersed to about 70 businesses in 16 counties in the region.
Joe, a registered nurse who also works at Johnson City Medical Center, says in another PSA that people have talked a lot lately about nurses being heroes.
“Nothing that I do feels heroic at this point,” he says. “I’m just trying to keep people alive so that they can hopefully eventually go home.”
Joe says he just wants everybody to take the outbreak seriously.
“It’s kind of shocking that that’s still an issue, but I’ll just keep trying to do this as long as I can,” he said.