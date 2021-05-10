Out of 35 first-floor vacancies in downtown Johnson City, officials estimate that seven are move-in ready, four are under active construction and about nine belong to unresponsive owners.
Another 12 belong to owners who are receptive to reinvesting in their building.
It's those property owners who Dianna Cantler, the interim executive director of the Johnson City Development Authority, hopes will benefit from a new grant program funded in the state's fiscal year 2021-22 budget.
Cantler said the new pilot program sets aside $5 million for property owners across the state. If they meet certain eligibility requirements, Cantler said, property owners can receive 30% of the project value or up to $300,000.
Focusing on rural and mid-sized communities, Cantler said, the funding is only eligible in counties with 200,000 or fewer people, and the property must be in a national historic district or be considered a contributing structure to a district.
This funding can be stacked with an existing federal tax incentive available through the federal government, which offers a 20% income tax credit for property owners rehabilitating historic, income-producing buildings.
Competing with others
Most states, Cantler said, have come up with an additional tax credit to incentivize development, but Tennessee is one of the few that hasn't.
"We were fighting other communities and states ... that surround the state of Tennessee because they could offer additional incentives for historic preservation, and we weren't able to do that," Cantler said.
Because there's no state income tax, Cantler said, a tax credit in Tennessee can be a bit cumbersome. Instead, the state is offering the pilot program with the hope that it will continue for the next four years.
Cantler said Johnson City's historic district was created through the National Register of Historic Places in 2003, which puts the city at an advantage.
She added that there are projects along Commerce Street and farther down Main, Market and Walnut streets that are not in the district, but officials believe they could help those properties become contributing structures.
Getting projects going
Cantler said she's hopeful the program will be instrumental in spurring several downtown projects.
"A lot of property owners will say, 'Well, I'm willing to rehab the building, but I want a tenant first,'" Cantler said.
She noted that many tenants, however, have a difficult time visualizing the potential of a space when the building is undeveloped and still lacks basic utilities.
"It's much easier to lease that space when somebody can see what it's really going to look like," she said.
Aside from attracting tenants, the program will also be another way to ensure buildings retain their historic integrity.
"We have very strong historic zoning, the downtown district has very strong guidelines for your exterior and then this is another tool to make sure we are doing our historic preservation the right way," Cantler said.