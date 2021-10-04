Washington County Mayor Joe has been named the chairman of the board of directors of the First Tennessee Development District.
The FTDD board elected a new slate of officers at its annual meeting last week. Directors voted unanimously to elect Grandy as the chair.
Bristol Mayor Mahlon Luttrell was named vice-chairman and Johnson County Mayor Mike Taylor will serve as treasurer.
Prior to voting on new officers, the board received program updates from the staff. This included recent successes in economic and community development, industrial development, housing, the FTDD Foundation and its aging services.
During the past year, the FTDD secured a number of grants totaling $6.1 million dollars to support economic growth.
This does not include the largest infrastructure grant for a single community in district history, which was a $2.1 million dollar wastewater improvement project in Johnson City.
The FTDD was created by the state General Assembly in 1966. It is one of nine regional organizations in Tennessee that provides comprehensive planning and development services to local governments.
The eight county mayors from Northeast Tennessee and mayors of the 20 municipalities of the region serve as the FTDD's board of directors.