ELIZABETHTON — Practical nursing is one of the biggest programs at the Tennessee College of Applied Technology at Elizabethton and there have been a lot of pinning ceremonies over the past several years, but it took a pandemic to create a new way of performing the ceremony.
On Tuesday afternoon, the school held its first drive-through pinning ceremony. There were 50 students scheduled to receive pins and it would not have been possible to maintain social distance to protect faculty and staff and family from the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The way the new nurses prevented the spread of the virus was by lining up in their cars. The groups were arranged alphabetically by the student’s last name, with the first group starting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. They formed a line which wound around the campus.
Each car would stop when it reached the administration building. There, each student received their pin from their instructor.
According to event organizer Autumn Bentley, nursing instructor, this is the first time a drive through event has been scheduled for nursing graduates.
