There’s a new place for music lovers in downtown Erwin.
Music Mountain celebrated its grand opening on Thursday with a ribbon cutting. The music store will offer lessons in guitar, bass, mandolin and ukulele. Owners Lori and Joel Janis hope to add piano to the list of classes as well.
“Any age, any skill levels, we’re here for lessons,” Joel Janis said.
Besides teaching lessons, the store also sells a variety of vintage and new instruments and accessories.
“Everything that we have has kind of been hand-picked, because with COVID it’s just harder to get new instruments, so it’s actually been fun to set up a store one-by-one and not like orders coming from a factory,” said Joel Janis.
The couple moved to Erwin from Michigan after looking in different areas for a good location in East Tennessee to open up their store.
After connecting with some people online, Lori Janis said they found the spot for their shop on Gay Street.
“We started to connect with some people online and we were told about this space and it being available and we just knew,” said Lori Janis. “We had felt a stirring for a while that there was something big for us to do.”
Music Mountain will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m., Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. until 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.
For more information about Music Mountain or to sign up for lessons, visit musicmountaintn.com or call (423) 330-3952.