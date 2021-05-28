MOUNTAIN CITY — There are not many people in Mountain City who are involved in the movie industry. It probably wouldn’t surprise people that one who is involved in a recently released movie is a recent arrival from California. But don’t let his previous address fool you. Claude Poisson is not one of those fast talkers with a lengthy track record in the entertainment industry.
Actually, the movie Poisson is involved with, “Victory by Submission” is the first movie that Poisson has ever done. He only became involved after the movie had already been filmed and was in the final stage of editing. “I know little to nothing about films,” Poisson told the Johnson City Press during a recent interview on his project.
Poisson is not from Hollywood or Los Angeles. He is from Fresno in the central portion of the state, a part of California that is as much a part of movie making as Mountain City. Poisson is also far from the typical Hollywood businessman. He spent most of his working life as a nurse and became one of the leaders in Central California for the cardiac surgery of installing pacemakers and defibrillators.
He is also unlike most people in the entertainment industry in his strong Christian faith. When he is confronted with challenges in his new work in moviemaking, he doesn’t panic and assures those he is working with that God’s grace and mercy will see them through.
It was his Christian faith that got him involved in “Victory by Submission”. He said it is a film about mixed martial arts, but he said its real theme is about love, redemption, restoration, faith and mercy.
Poisson’s involvement with the movie started when he attended a business luncheon and spoke with Alan Autry, who is the writer, director and actor in the film. At the time, he saw Autry as “just a politician” and there paths were not likely to cross, but “I needed something done” and so he spoke with Autry and gave him his business card.
Poisson’s wife had gotten him business cards which included the Greek symbol for Christ, which is a fish. His last name is Poisson, which is French for fish. “When he looked at the card, he asked me ‘Are you a Christian?’ I said ‘yes, are you?’” He said they then began talking and they soon began talking about Autry’s Christian film. They arranged for Poisson to wash the film.
Autry has a long career in movies and television, and before that he was a professional football player who was the starting quarterback for the Green Bay Packers for a short time in 1976. After his football career ended, he became an actor. He played the role of Captain Bubba Skinner in the television version of “In the Heat of the Night” from 1988-1995. He was also successful in real life, being elected mayor of Fresno for two terms, from 2000-2008.
After watching the film, Poisson said he asked those fateful words “can I help?” Autry said he needed some help with getting the rights to use songs in the movie and Poisson was soon at work on the project. He was also working with investors in the project.
Despite his unfamiliarity with the movie and music industries, Poisson was soon relying on God to get the deals done. There was also another problem, the COVID-19 Pandemic was having a disastrous impact on getting movie deals done. The quarantine was shutting down theaters. Poisson said the secular investors in the project were giving up hope.
At that time, Poisson’s wife got a text message that people say was a mistake, but which he sees as the working of God. The message was from the wife of one of the investors and she was calling a friend of hers named Deborah, asking whether she was going to a dinner. Deborah Poisson texted back about the misrouted message. The woman thanked her and asked how the movie project was going. When she mentioned the problem with COVID, the woman mentioned a streaming service. That opened up new avenues for getting the movie to the public during the pandemic.
They were soon involved with a small streaming service, but he said the major players in streaming are unapproachable. At least, that was what he was told. When one of the big companies acquired one of the smaller services they had been dealing with, Poisson said the word about the film reached these higher levels. He was told that the mixed martial arts angle intrigued them and they wanted to know more. Poisson also said that at the end of the pandemic, the need for fresh content that was ready to go was also in great demand.
Things began moving very quickly. Soon, they had an April world premiere date and the streaming services that were renting or selling the film included: Xfinity, Amazon Video Direct, Spectrum, iTunes, DirectTV, Cox Cable, Dish Network, Verizon Fios, SlingTV, Google Play, and many others.
Poisson said the secular investors could not believe the quick progress. “Some are beginning to believe it could be God’s doing, after all, they have been a part of it,” Poisson said.
There was one last challenge, before the movie premiered, Poisson said. The copyright owner of one of the songs in the movie said it could not be used. At the last minute, they had to scramble to find an appropriate song to fill the hole. That was accomplished. Then they discovered that the closed captions still contained the words to the old song. Poisson said the deadline was Easter Sunday and they had three days to correct the problem. The significance seemed very appropriate to those who scrambled and worked through the nights to get it done.
The experience has inspired Poisson to start Church First Films, an outreach to provide Christian entertainment to churches. He said the plan is to give half the proceeds back to congregations. It is certainly a different type of movie company, but Mountain City is a different kind of movie place.