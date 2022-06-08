Construction on what will be Washington County’s newest school is progressing in Jonesborough.
The project, which broke ground in November, is on track to be completed by mid-2023. Crews are currently doing masonry and steel framing work at the site.
The Jonesborough K-8 school, which is on a 48-acre tract at 720 N. Cherokee St., is a first-of-its-kind lease-purchase agreement with the town of Jonesborough and the Washington County Commission.
The $42.75 million project is being financed by a loan granted to the town through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development Communities Facilities Loan Program.
Burwil Construction is serving as primary contractor for the project.