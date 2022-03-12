As fears about the pandemic waned, Washington County saw its tourist activity surge to pre-pandemic levels in 2021, marking a 37.8% increase compared to 2020 and an 8.5% increase over 2019.
“In 2021, we saw visitation numbers that exceeded pre-pandemic numbers,” Johnson City Convention & Visitors Bureau Chair Andy Marquart and CVB Executive Director Brenda Whitson said in the organization’s 2021 annual report.
“People’s desire to socially distance paired with our access to the great outdoors took leisure travel to new heights and helped to offset the loss of corporate and group travel. In the coming year, we plan to grow the leisure travel sector by implementing marketing strategies in drivable markets.”
In total, more than 1.2 million people visited Washington County last year, according to data assembled by a company called Arrivalist. Now tourism officials are laying the foundation for further growth.
In June, the Johnson City Convention and Visitors Bureau expects to open its new visitors center in a portion of the former CC&O train depot on Buffalo Street.
“We believe this space has the potential to engage local citizens, inform those choosing to relocate to our community, and inspire travel for visitors leading to extended stays,” tourism leaders wrote in the bureau’s annual report.
Whitson told the Press last May that the location stood out because it’s at a nexus downtown, having easy access to Interstate 26 as well as many businesses and recreational opportunities. Previously, the visitors bureau was situated in the Chamber of Commerce’s old building at 603 E. Market St.
Last summer, the city purchased the two-story portion of the train depot at 302 Buffalo St. for $750,000. The visitors bureau has since moved its offices to the building and work began on the first floor visitors center in late fall.
Visit Johnson City has also partnered with the Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association and the Northeast Tennessee Regional Economic Partnership to form a program designed to attract remote workers to the region.
Assisted by funding from Johnson City, the program is offering incentives to encourage remote workers to move to the Appalachian Highlands. Since June, 145 people from 29 states have applied. The program has so far accepted 13 applicants.
“There is much to be proud of in 2021 and we are thrilled for what’s to come in 2022,” Marquart and Whitson wrote. “One thing that remains constant in the tourism industry is our eternal optimism.”
According to data assembled by the visitors bureau, revenue generated by tourist activity in Washington County in 2020 resulted in local households paying $344 less in state and local taxes.