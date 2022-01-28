Patricia Oldham's grandfather founded his business during the Great Depression and operated it out of a first-floor space in what was then the John Sevier Hotel.
A native of Johnson City, Oldham still recalls her dad carrying her into the hotel on his shoulders to visit her grandfather's offices on Saturdays, where he dealt in travel, real estate and insurance.
"Downtown was very much a core of my growing up," Oldham said. "I care very much about downtown and the future of Johnson City as a whole."
The hotel closed in the late 1970s and was ultimately repurposed into a subsidized housing complex, which now serves roughly 150 residents.
Today, Oldham can see the 10-story structure from the back window of her home, and the revitalization of the building will be one of the key projects she will help oversee when she takes over as director of the Johnson City Development Authority on Feb. 7.
Her responsibilities will also extend beyond the scope of the John Sevier Center. According to the JCDA, Oldham's priorities will also include redevelopment of the Downtown Center and associated parking initiatives, management and oversight of Connect Downtown, and enhancement of the tax increment financing program.
The JCDA bought the Sevier Center in September 2019 and is now working with a Knoxville-based company, LHP Capital, to develop replacement housing for the residents, a plan officials presented to the Johnson City Commission in December. The city would provide about $5.9 million to plug a funding gap in the $31 million project.
Crews would construct the new units at 2162 S. Roan St., about 1.5 miles from the current site. The move will free the Sevier Center up for another use, but city officials have stressed that they're prioritizing the safety and comfort of residents before moving on to the next stage.
Oldham said the redevelopment of the John Sevier Center will be a major downtown anchor and act as one catalyst in the ongoing growth in that area.
"But ... downtown has already been moving in a good direction, and a lot of people have put in so much work, and I have seen so many positive things coming out over the past few years," Oldham said.
Overall, Oldham said, the act of revitalizing the downtown area is more akin to turning a large ship rather than a jet ski.
"You cannot move it that quickly," she said. "It's going to take time. You're going to have to know where you're going. You're going to have to navigate."
Although there are things she won't know until she begins in February, Oldham said she plans to evaluate the existing conditions downtown and other developable parts of Johnson City, which will help inform short-term and long-term goals.
"You have to be prepared for opportunity," she said. "And so I think that's where we need to be with downtown because we don't want to be passed by.
"We're in a time where things are a little bit lagging because of what's been happening with the pandemic, but the last thing we want to be is unprepared when everything is moving forward at a faster pace."