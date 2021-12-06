ELIZABETHTON — A new fire station may soon be built in Valley Forge, and the Hampton/Valley Forge Volunteer Fire Department is seeking some funding from the Carter County Commission to complete the project.
Hampton/Valley Forge Fire Chief Chris Isaacs appeared before the Finance Committee of the Carter County Commission on Monday evening to request the county provide $150,000 to construct the new building. After hearing the chief’s request, the committee voted unanimously to recommend the expenditure to the full County Commission at its meeting next Monday.
Isaacs told the committee that the current Valley Forge fire station at 3961 Highway 19E has served the community since 1954. The station is small and outdated.
Plans for a new fire station would provide for a much larger building, which would house four fire trucks: two pumpers, one tanker and one quick response truck. This will allow for response to multiple calls at once. Isaacs said these quicker response times will impact the Insurance Service Office (ISO) ratings, which currently lists the Valley Forge area at a 5, and an 8 rating for properties within a 5-mile radius. Isaacs said a new building and additional trucks would drop the entire 5-mile radius to an overall ratting of 5, which will provide for a decrease in insurance premiums for residents.
In addition to the lower insurance rates, Isaacs said the new fire station will provide for quicker response times and bring an overall feeling of safety to the residents of the community.
In addition to the plans for a new station in Valley Forge, the volunteer fire department is also expanding its coverage by building a new station in Simerly Creek.
In other matters, the budget voted unanimously to recommend approval of a budget amendment for the Carter County School System to provide for the spending of $15,034,317.91 in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief 3.0 federal funding. The funding included building improvements of $9,849,022.53 and $675,000 for architects.
The committee also heard from Carter County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy James Parrish about the $3 million emergency communications project. He said it was not a sheriff’s department project, it was a communications project for all Carter County and Elizabethton emergency departments.