JOHNSON CITY – One of the region’s most dazzling holiday light shows is underway at Bristol Motor Speedway.
What: The 25th season of Pinnacle Speedway in Lights allows visitors to witness the wonder of a 4-mile trek through 3 million lights at the world’s fastest half-mile.
What's new: East Tennessee State University is a proud sponsor of the event, and vehicles circling the concrete oval will see the stunning glimmer of blue and gold pride thanks to ETSU’s first-ever display.
What to wear: New holiday-themed apparel is also available for purchase at Alumni Hall stores located on W. State of Franklin Road in Johnson City, and Pinnacle Parkway in Bristol.