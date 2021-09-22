ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department is preparing to show its newly renovated headquarters and offices on Friday.
“We are honored to extend an invitation to our residents and visitors to see inside our new facilities,” the department said in an email on Wednesday.
The open house will take place on Friday from 4-6 p.m. at the police station at 511 and 525 E. F St.
The renovations include the conversion of the old Ritchie’s Furniture warehouse into the new headquarters, and the conversion of the old police station into offices, which allows the department to bring the criminal investigations division back into the police offices.
The CID and other offices had been housed in the basement of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library for several years.