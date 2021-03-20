ELIZABETHTON — The Elizabethton Police Department made its big move to its new offices last week.
It was not a big move in geographic terms — it was just two lots down East F Street (511 E. F St.) — but it was a big move in terms of space, comfort and efficiency.
The brick, two-story building is the former Ritchie’s warehouse and the transformation from a business building to a cavernous storage building to modern offices is remarkable.
As far as the public is concerned, the move to the new headquarters is complete. A sign on the front door that provided public access to the old police building (525 E. F St.) directs everyone to come tothe new building.
Chief of Police Jason Shaw said workers will soon seal up the old entrance and perhaps the adjacent garage door so that there is no trace that it had once been the main entrance.
Although the move has been made, workers were still scurrying around the new offices, completing last many tasks, and not all the furniture has been brought in to some offices.
Administrative telephones, computers and printers are still being moved and may occasionally be offline.
Emergency calls to 911 and the dispatch and field operations of on-duty officers will not be affected, however.
The main police department administrative number, which provides access to a menu system for all departmental offices, is 423-542-4141.
The direct numbers to the records and municipal court clerks are 423-297-9125 and 423-547-6419. Requests for police records can also be made by email to reports@elizabethtonpolice.org.
With the completion of the move to the new building, reconstruction work will shift to the old headquarters and the adjoining former dental office. Chief
Shaw urged pedestrians around the building to continue to use caution around the building because of the construction and because of the broken pavement along the sidewalk and the street in front of the building.
The department’s investigators will continue to work in the basement of the Elizabethton/Carter County Public Library until the renovation of the former headquarters building is complete.
The upstairs of the new headquarters will be used for storage of files and records; it will not provide storage for evidence and other items requiring security.