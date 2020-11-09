The new Dr. Patricia Robertson Pride Center was recently dedicated in honor of a retired faculty member and department chair who was a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion at ETSU.
The Pride Center is located on the second floor of the D.P. Culp Student Center and offers a space for gathering, programming, support and resources for LGBTQ+ students, faculty, staff, and allies. The Pride Center is a popular gathering spot for students of all backgrounds and it facilitates an area for dialogue, support and inclusion.
“Students who are struggling with sexual or gender identity, asking questions about who they are, and trying to find where they belong often feel like they are alone,” said Dr. Bethany Novotny, who is the founding director of the center. “Many sexual and gender minority students struggle with the burden of minority stress, are more prone to depression or anxiety, and have higher rates of suicide attempts, especially among our transgender community.
“For those students, that is why the Pride Center is here. The Pride Center is an opportunity to meet others in a welcoming environment, have access to resources, and to have a space where truly everyone belongs,” added Novoty, who is a faculty member in the Clemmer College’s Department of Counseling and Human Services.
During the dedication ceremony, Novotny introduced Adam Derrick, who is the graduate assistant at the center.
Robertson retired from the Clemmer College in December 2010 after serving as chairwoman of the then-Department of Human Development and Learning.
“I was and I am an ally and advocate for the LGBTQ+ community because I can be and because it is definitely what I should have been doing with my life and what I want to continue to do,” Robertson said during the dedication ceremony. “Gratefully, individuals who are part of the LGBTQ+ community at ETSU can now speak for themselves and not fear losing their jobs or their friends or, in some cases, their families. Individuals with privilege must be clear about their right and responsibility to speak for shared privilege and for justice and inclusion for all.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you for this amazing honor. I will spend the remaining years of this wild and wonderful life trying to be worthy of it.”
Contributed to the Press