Hospitalizations were at lowest level since June

February represented a turning point in Northeast Tennessee’s battle against the ongoing novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, as new cases, hospitalizations and deaths all fell to their lowest points in several months.

Over 28 days last month, the region reported 3,058 new cases, 111 new hospitalizations and 114 new virus-related fatalities — each metric declining sharply over the last month and a half. The region’s new case count represented the fewest it’s seen since September (2,624), its hospitalizations the fewest its reported since June (12), while monthly deaths were at their lowest point since October (76).

Compared to January, February’s new case count was down 64.9%, hospitalizations were down 38.3% and new deaths were cut in half. Last week, the region’s seven-day average for new cases fell to its lowest point since early October, while weekly hospitalizations and deaths also fell to four-month low points.

Those trends also held up across the state, with Tennessee reporting 47,161 new cases and 1,761 new deaths, the fewest since September (42,390) and November (1,250), respectively. Compared to January’s totals, new infections were down 66.5% and deaths down 35.8%. And while weekly deaths were up last week, the 278 fatalities were the second fewest reported in a week since early November.

The state’s seven-day new case average did rise considerably last week, however, increasing from 1,075.4 (lowest since June 30) on Feb. 22 to 1,409.5 on Sunday. Sunday’s mark is still among the lowest reported since October, and was lower than last week’s high-mark of 1,725.5. On Monday, the state’s seven-day average for new cases fell to 1,372.

Region adds no new deaths for third-straight day, longest streak since July

Northeast Tennessee’s upper eight counties reported no new virus-related fatalities on Monday, the third-straight day the region hasn’t added any new deaths.

It’s the first time the region has recorded more than two consecutive days without any new coronavirus deaths since July 14-17. Overall, the region has recorded 995 deaths since the first one was reported last April, with Sullivan (273) and Washington (234) counties leading the region in deaths.

Last month, the region reported its fewest deaths since October, adding 13 over the last seven days. Washington County (4) has the most deaths in that span.