The number of daily new novel coronavirus cases decreased in Northeast Tennessee for the third consecutive day, with 113 cases reported on Monday.
Northeast Tennessee by the numbers
- 113 new cases Monday in the upper eight counties for a total of 3,418.
- Average number of new cases per 100,000 over the last two weeks: Carter 28.21, Greene 15.31, Hancock 49.84, Hawkins 27.29, Johnson 48.20, Sullivan 17.10, Unicoi 27.59 and Washington 32.91.
- 26 total deaths in the upper eight counties. There were no new deaths reported on Monday.
- 29 new recoveries for a total of 1,235.
- 2,157 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
- New cases by county: Carter 3, Greene 2, Hancock 2, Hawkins 38, Johnson 12, Sullivan 26, Unicoi 2 and Washington 28.
- Active cases by county: Carter 320, Greene 227, Hancock 60, Hawkins 265, Johnson 132, Sullivan 290, Unicoi 76 and Washington 787.
Data analysis
The 113 new cases reported on Monday pushed the number of active cases in the region to 2,157. The number of active infections has increased for 34 consecutive days, and is up 1,915% since June 30 — the date of the last decrease.
Washington County has the most active cases with 787, more than double Carter County's 320. Those two counties alone account for 51% of the region's active cases, while Sullivan County accounts for an additional 13.4%.
Johnson County has seen a rise in new and active cases since the beginning of last month, with active cases increasing by 120 since July 1. It appears the increase is due to community spread, as no clusters have been reported in nursing homes or the jails there.
Hawkins County's 38 new cases were a single-day record. Over the last two weeks, the county has reported 217 new cases. There are now 265 active cases within the county.
Last week's total number of new cases (1,006) set a single-week record, the region's 11 deaths were also a record. There were no new deaths reported on Monday.
Hospitalizations
Ballad Health reported 96 inpatients on Monday, with 28 in intensive care and 13 on ventilators. As a whole, the region reported seven new hospitalizations, with most (3) in Sullivan County. Greene, Hawkins, Johnson and Washington each had one.
Hospitalizations have increased significantly across the region since July 1, with 157 new hospitalizations reported last month. Through June, the region reported 41 in total. Thus far in August, there have been 18 hospitalizations reported.
Cases among school-aged children
There were 10 new cases among school-aged children (5-18) reported on Monday for a total of 346. Washington County had the most new cases with six, and also has the most total cases with 125. One case was removed from Carter County's total.
Washington County Schools began their school year virtually on Monday, though several area private schools have plans for in-person instruction in the coming weeks.
Mountain Home VA
There were 197 cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Mountain Home Veterans Affairs health system on Monday, with six deaths and 109 recoveries.
Of the active cases, 70 are veterans and 12 are employees. Thus far, all deaths have been among veterans, as a database listing where employee deaths occurred on the VA website does not list Mountain Home.
Mountain Home is not saying where the deaths or cases are concentrated, citing patient privacy concerns.
According to the Department of Veterans Affairs’ COVID-19 data dashboard, the number of cases includes “all patients tested or treated at a VA facility for known or probable COVID-19.” The same goes for fatalities, which do not have to occur at a VA hospital to count as a VA death.
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee
Drive-up testing in Northeast Tennessee is available for free at the following sites:
Carter County: 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Corner of East G Street & Holston Avenue, Elizabethton, TN. (423) 543-2521
Greene County: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m., 810 West Church Street, Greeneville, TN. (423) 798-1749
Hancock County: 2-3 p.m., 178 Willow Street, Sneedville, TN. (423) 733-2228
Hawkins County-Church Hill: 10-11 a.m., 247 Silver Lake Road, Church Hill, TN. (423) 357-5341
Hawkins County-Rogersville: 9-11 a.m., 201 Park Boulevard, Rogersville, TN. (423) 272-7641
Johnson County: 9-11:30 a.m. & 3-4 p.m., 715 West Main Street, Mountain City, TN. (423) 727-9731.
Sullivan County: 9-11 a.m. & 1-3 p.m. on Tuesday by appointment only. 154 Blountville Bypass, Blountville, TN. (423) 279-2777.
Unicoi County: 9– 11 a.m., 101 Okolona Drive, Erwin, TN. (423) 743-9103
Washington County: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., 219 Princeton Road, Johnson City, TN. (423) 975-2200
Novel coronavirus in Tennessee by the numbers
- 1,009 new cases for a total of 110,636 since tracking began in March. 109,325 confirmed and 1,311 probable.
- 19 new deaths reported for a total of 1,092.
- 52 new hospitalizations for a total of 4,808 over the course of the pandemic. As of Aug. 2, there were 1,057 people hospitalized with COVID-19, along with 266 more listed as pending.
- 12,201 new tests for a total of 1.57 million.
- 2,407 new recoveries for a total of 70,878.
Analysis
The 1,009 new cases is the lowest total reported since July 12 when there were 954 new cases, though that number is likely due to a significantly lower number of tests than usual, as the positive test rate was above 8%.
The more than 2,400 recoveries brought the total number of active cases down by nearly 1,500. The number of active cases has been steadily rising June, but appears to be level off around the 38,000-mark.
Hospitalizations have been slowing after a record week last week, with the number of patients hospitalized with COVID-19 down from last week's peak of 1,161. Hospital capacity has also risen in recent days, with 22% of floor beds, 16% of ICU beds and 68% of ventilators available in the state.