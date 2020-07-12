Jennifer Walters knew she wanted to open her own business, she just didn’t know when it would happen — or what it would entail.
Drawing inspiration from her three children and her desire to bring something unique to downtown Jonesborough, Walters officially opened Gigi’s Pantry, a smoothie, Amish foods and gourmet gifts shop on July 1.
“I feel like (Gigi’s) is a good fit for what today’s society wants, and also downtown Jonesborough — I think it fits in really well with the environment here,” Walters said. “It’s the oldest town in Tennessee, and I feel like people come here for specialty items, they expect a really interesting experience, and I think this would add to the experience of visiting downtown Jonesborough.
“As I age, I think about how I want to spend my time, and running a business that I would enjoy and have a passion for. This fits what I enjoy.”
Walters said she’s been wanting to open her own business since last year, and decided to make the move after Downtown Sweet, which formerly occupied the space at 137 E. Main St., moved to another location on Main Street.
“This is a good starter place for us, we hope to grow out of it, but I love the location personally,” Walters said.
The shop’s name comes from a slang word for grandmother. Walters said she’s not a grandmother herself, but felt the name was fitting for what she hopes the business becomes.
“To me, it’s a fun, loving word for grandmother — more of a modern grandmother who’s tech-savvy and on social media,” Walters said. “If you were to open the pantry doors, I think that you would find really wholesome foods, really home-cooking foods and you would also find healthy foods.”
The shop has over 100 pantry items, as well as several smoothie options to choose from. Walters said they’re also working on adding smoothie bowls and salads in the near future.
“I think that anybody can find something they like in here,” Walters said. “It’s unique, there’s nothing else like it.”
For more information, or to contact the shop, visit its Facebook page @GigisPantry.